Middlesex- Burglary Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A304077
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/16/2021 at approximately 0032hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: PK Coffee at 40 Foundry St #4, Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676
VIOLATION: Burglary and theft
ACCUSED: Unknown Male – White Male possibly in late 20’s to early 30’s. Clean Shaven with short hair, wearing a black cap, pull over sweater (khaki color) and pants (black).
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 15, 2021, at approximately 0032hrs, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary and theft from PK Coffee in Waterbury, VT. The general manager of PK coffee, Linnae Coran, advised a burglary had taken place and money was stolen. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to reach out to Middlesex Barracks at (802)229-9191 or email Armin.Nukic@vermont.gov
Trooper Armin Nukic
Vermont State Police
Troop A-Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648