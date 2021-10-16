Middlesex- Burglary Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A304077

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/16/2021 at approximately 0032hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: PK Coffee at 40 Foundry St #4, Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676

VIOLATION: Burglary and theft

ACCUSED: Unknown Male – White Male possibly in late 20’s to early 30’s. Clean Shaven with short hair, wearing a black cap, pull over sweater (khaki color) and pants (black).

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 15, 2021, at approximately 0032hrs, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary and theft from PK Coffee in Waterbury, VT. The general manager of PK coffee, Linnae Coran, advised a burglary had taken place and money was stolen. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to reach out to Middlesex Barracks at (802)229-9191 or email Armin.Nukic@vermont.gov

Trooper Armin Nukic

Vermont State Police

Troop A-Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648