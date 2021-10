BOB WEINER TEAM OPEDS & MEDIA 2021 INCLUDE 5 #1'S IN COUNTRY DESPITE COVID

Robert Weiner

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Weiner and team have produced 18 op-eds in 2021, including five ranked H1 by OpEdNews as the #1 op-ed in the country.Op-eds***September 23, 2021 -- "The Compromise That Would Work, & Dem Centrists and Progressives Would End Gridlock & Support Both Infrastructure Bills" -- in OpEd News -- as H1 (1st op-ed nationwide)Link to op-ed: http://www.weinerpublic.com/20210923.pdf ***September 21, 2021 -- "Democrats Need In-Person 2024 Convention -- and in Milwaukee" -- in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel -- by Robert Weiner and Ben LaskyLink to op-ed: http://weinerpublic.com/20210921.pdf Link to OpEdNews version (H2, #2 lead op-ed nationwide): http://weinerpublic.com/20210922.pdf ***September 9, 2021 -- "Cut aid to Saudi Arabia until it admits and ends its atrocities" -- in South Florida Sun Sentinel -- by Robert Weiner and Adjanni RamosLink to article: http://weinerpublic.com/20210909.pdf Link to OpEdNews version (H2, #2 lead op-ed nationwide): http://weinerpublic.com/20210911.pdf ***August 19, 2021 -- "As COVID Made Getting a Degree Harder, Universities Failed to Enroll Minorities; Major Media Fails to Cover" -- by Robert Weiner and Adjanni Ramos -- Printed in OpEdNewsLink to article: http://weinerpublic.com/20210812.pdf ***August 7, 2021 -- "Health disparities drive George Washington University team's proposed blood test for breast cancer" -- by Dr. Patricia Berg -- in The Pulse InstituteLink to article: http://weinerpublic.com/20210807.pdf ***July 15, 2021 -- "A Biden-Putin World Ransomware Summit--In Both Countries' and World's Interest" -- by Robert Weiner and Alex Reece -- Printed in OpEd News (H2, #2 op-ed nationwide)Link to article:***July 15, 2021 -- "Inappropriate Music Culture Presaged Matt Gaetz Allegations" -- Printed in OpEd News (H4, #4 op-ed nationwide) -- by Robert Weiner and Abby Paras for Northwest Florida Daily NewsLink to article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Inappropriate-Music-Cultur-by-Robert-Weiner-Beatles_Culture_Gaetz-Matt_Matt-Gaetz-210716-97.html ***July 15, 2021 -- "Prosecution of sex assaults needs to change" -- by Robert Weiner and Rabria Moore -- in Stars and StripesLink to article: https://www.stripes.com/opinion/2021-07-15/prosecution-sex-assaults-military-change-2159499.html OpEdNews version (H2, #2 op-ed nationwide): https://www.opednews.com/articles/Prosecution-of-Military-Se-by-Robert-Weiner-Military_Prosecution_Sex-Crimes_Sexual-Abuse-210716-682.html ***June 27, 2021 -- "Nelson's first NASA challenge: The space race with China | Commentary" -- by Robert Weiner and Abby Paras -- in Orlando SentinelLink to article: http://weinerpublic.com/20210627.pdf Link to OpEdNews version (H1, #1 op-ed nationwide): http://weinerpublic.com/20210630.pdf ***June 17, 2021 -- "As Biden pulls out of Afghanistan, what's his plan for Pakistan? It harbors terrorists, too -- by Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky -- in Miami HeraldLink to article: http://weinerpublic.com/20210619.pdf Link to OpEdNews version (H2, #2 op-ed nationwide): https://www.opednews.com/articles/As-Biden-pulls-out-of-Afgh-by-Robert-Weiner-Afghanistan-War_Biden-Harris_Funding_Funding-210619-77.html June 30, 2021 -- "Pakistan debunks newspaper article's attempt to defame it amid US troop pullout of Afghanistan" -- in Daily TimesLink: https://dailytimes.com.pk/782383/pakistan-debunks-newspaper-articles-attempt/ ***June 15, 2021 -- "At PuLSE Forum, Minnesota AG Ellison Points The Way For Future Prosecutions Nationwide" -- by Robert Weiner and Rabria Moore -- in The Pulse InstituteLink to article: http://weinerpublic.com/20210615.pdf Link to OpEdNews version: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Ellison-Points-to-Mistakes-by-Robert-Weiner-Death_Death_Ellison-Keith_Future-210617-785.html ***June 12, 2021 -- "Robert Weiner and Abby Paras: COVID focus threatens Olympic performance-drug enforcement: Salt Lake City model for doping enforcement still needs to be followed" -- by Robert Weiner and Abby Paras -- in The Salt Lake TribuneLink to article: http://weinerpublic.com/20210612.pdf Link to OpEdNews version (H2, #2 op-ed nationwide): https://www.opednews.com/articles/COVID-focus-threatens-Olym-by-Robert-Weiner-Athletes_Covid-19_Media_Olympic-Games-210615-678.html ***June 2, 2021 -- "Red Alert: Progressives, Democrats Must Confront Republican "Trigger Words" or Lose Seats and Both Houses in 2022" -- by Robert Weiner and Adjanni Ramos -- Printed in OpEd News (H1. #1 op-ed nationwide)Link to article: http://weinerpublic.com/20210602.pdf ***May 11, 2021 -- "Endowments as rainy day fund should reimburse students for broken COVID promises: Weiner, Lasky, Lee in Roanoke TimesLink to article: http://weinerpublic.com/20210509.pdf ***April 16, 2021 -- "Mitch McConnell's Pro-Russian Connections Are Real; Investigations Are Needed" -- by Robert Weiner and Adjanni Ramos -- Printed in OpEd News (H1, #1 op-ed nationwide)Link to article: http://weinerpublic.com/20210418.pdf ***April 13, 2021 -- "Former White House spokesman Weiner: 'Chauvin Trial Should Be Slam-Dunk Against Police But Is Not'" -- by Robert Weiner and Adjanni Ramos Printed in The Pulse InstituteLink to article: http://weinerpublic.com/20210413.pdf Link to OpEdNews version (H2, #2 op-ed nationwide): http://weinerpublic.com/20210417.pdf ***March 12, 2021 -- "New IDs Required to Get on Planes Invite Major Privacy Dangers; Should be Delayed or Scuttled as Post-COVID Travel Soon" -- by Robert Weiner and Adjanni Ramos -- Printed in OpEd News (H1, #1 op-ed nationwide)Link to article: http://weinerpublic.com/20210312.pdf PhotoSeptember 29, 2021 -- Photo courtesy Eifer Lyddane, Daily Mail, treasurer, National Democratic Club -- Robert Weiner and Patricia Berg sat behind President Biden and Speaker Pelosi at Congressional Baseball GameLink to photo: http://weinerpublic.com/20210929.jpg Radio/TVRobert Weiner interviewed on Alan Nathan Show, Main Street Radio Network, 200 stations, host Joseph PattersonSeptember 22, 2021: Audio, Part 1: https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/alan-nathan-show-9-22-21-part1-3mp3 Audio, Part 2: https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/alan-nathan-show-9-22-21-part2 September 11, 2021: https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/20210911a August 26, 2021: https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/20210826a July 31, 2021: https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/silk-or-joe-7-31-21-segment2 July 31, 2021: https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/silk-or-joe-7-31-21-segment1 June 28, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZM17kKELc4 June 28, 2021: https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/20210628-1a June 8, 2021: https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/20210628-2a May 9, 2021: (Segment 1): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oh6GXqpBekE (Segment 2): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uS288LHGCrs April 22, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MDdQ28rr0s March 30, 2021: (Segment 1): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DW-tbZG3mWc (Segment 2): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUYfk1btSFY March 19, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8afdaIxzog March 8, 2021: (Segment 1): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVp7ndN_z8U (Segment 2): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99k0Xd59vzs March 4, 2021: (Segment 1): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yb1mYdozots (Segment 2): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVdLx1TWVx4 February 24, 2021: (Segment 1): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBxPOO_v5fo (Segment 2): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_UmNxsv_gI February 16, 2021: (Segment 1): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1Fvwo7Wq9o (Segment 2): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OINmHnoBf0s February 3, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JVRf9sMhtQ Other MediaAugust 19, 2021 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on Great Britain News by guest host Nigel FarageJuly 23, 2021 -- Robert Weiner at 2021 USATF Masters Outdoor Track & Field Championships interviewed live on iHeartMedia by Andrew DownsJanuary 22, 2021 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on London Times Radio (UK) by Cathy Newman with Times Radio DriveJanuary 21, 2021 (London Time) -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on LBC Radio Britain (Leading Britain's Conversation) by Darren AdamJanuary 20, 2021 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live by Mark Dolan @talkradio (UK TV station)January 20, 2021 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on The Dave Elliott Show, WGUF #1 SW FL NEWS-TALKJanuary 17, 2021 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live by hosts Jenny Kleeman and Luke Jones on London Times Radio