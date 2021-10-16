SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ MULTIPLE CHARGES
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B302983
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/15/21 approximately 2300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Butternut Gutter, Arlington
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Person Prohibited from
Possessing firearms
ACCUSED: Shane Leland
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/15/21 at approximately 2300 hours Troopers handled a
complaint of a verbal argument that turned physical and possibly involved the
pointing of a firearm. Investigation revealed that Leland engaged in a verbal,
then physical altercation with another male at his residence. At one point
during the incident a firearm was brandished and pointed at a male involved. On
10/16/21 at approximately 1100 hours Troopers arrived at the residence in
Arlington in an attempt to make contact with Leland concerning the incident. At
approximately 1245 hours Troopers took Leland into custody resulting from a car
stop. He was transported to the Shaftsbury barracks for processing. Leland was
subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center and held without
bail. He is due in Bennington Superior Court on 10/18/21 at 1230 hours to answer
to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/21 at 1230 hrs
COURT: Bennington Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: MVCC
BAIL: none/ held without
MUG SHOT: YES