SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ MULTIPLE CHARGES

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B302983

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Grimes                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 10/15/21 approximately 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Butternut Gutter, Arlington

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Person Prohibited from

Possessing firearms

 

ACCUSED: Shane Leland                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/15/21 at approximately 2300 hours Troopers handled a

complaint of a verbal argument that turned physical and possibly involved the

pointing of a firearm. Investigation revealed that Leland engaged in a verbal,

then physical altercation with another male at his residence. At one point

during the incident a firearm was brandished and pointed at a male involved. On

10/16/21 at approximately 1100 hours Troopers arrived at the residence in

Arlington in an attempt to make contact with Leland concerning the incident. At

approximately 1245 hours Troopers took Leland into custody resulting from a car

stop. He was transported to the Shaftsbury barracks for processing. Leland was

subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center and held without

bail. He is due in Bennington Superior Court on 10/18/21 at 1230 hours to answer

to the charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/21 at 1230 hrs           

COURT: Bennington Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: MVCC   

BAIL: none/ held without

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

 

 

 

