Aero Asset Heli Market Trends Reports Stable Sales Volume, Shrinking Supply

In the last quarter, many aircraft for sale were removed from market and returned to service translating into a 24 percent reduction of supply for sale year over year, to 196 units at the end of Q3.”
— Aero Asset Vice President of Market Research Valerie Pereira
TOTONTO, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset’s Q3 2021 Heli Market Trends reports a decrease in supply of preowned twin-engine helicopters and stable retail transaction volume year over year.

For the first time, Heli Market Trends publishes worldwide flight data, tracking helicopters equipped with ADS-B transponders. The report also publishes market data of twin-engine preowned helicopter models in production and variants with recent preowned sales activity, including all configurations (VIP, EMS, OGP, etc.).

“Year to date retail sales were stable compared to the same period in 2020,” said Aero Asset Vice President of Market Research Valerie Pereira. “In the last quarter, many aircraft for sale were removed from market and returned to service translating into a 24 percent reduction of supply for sale year over year, to 196 units at the end of Q3.”

So far in 2021, 98 preowned twin-engine helicopters were sold to retail buyers on and off market, totaling $263 million. This dollar sales volume was down 26 percent year over year, mainly because of a significant decrease in heavy retail sales activity over same period.

VIP configured twin helicopter sales volume rose eight percent and was the best performing market segment year to date. North America was the best performing region year to date, accounting for a third of all retail transactions.

Liquidity Lineup

The best performing preowned twin-engine helicopter market year to date is the Airbus EC/H145, followed by the Leonardo AW109S/SP and the Sikorsky S76C+/C++.

Deal Pipeline Cool Down

The number of deals pending at various stages of transaction declined 24 percent Q3 versus Q2 2021. However, the number of deals pending Q3 remained 23 percent higher compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Market Performance by Weight Class

Year to date light twin-engine retail sales volume increased five percent versus the same period in 2020, while medium twin retail sales were up 43 percent. Heavy retail sales declined substantially over the same period.

Flight Data

The number of worldwide helicopter flights experienced a sharp rebound Q1 2021 and year to date. North America saw 256,126 helicopter flights Q3 2021, a 36 percent increase year over year. Europe saw 192,976 helicopter flights Q3, a 23 percent increase year over year. South America saw the biggest increase in helicopter flights Q3 2021 reaching 22,048 flights, a 155 percent increase year over year.

Download the Report

Go to https://aeroasset.com/report/ to download the Heli Market Trends report. This quarter you can also find a conversation with Russel Christopher of Thora Capital, an alternative investment fund manager specializing in aviation.

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter trading firm founded by President Emmanuel Dupuy, Vice President of Market Research Valerie Pereira and Vice President of Sales William Sturm. Aero Assets commercial team has decades of experience selling aircraft worldwide. The company also publishes Heli Market Trends, a quarterly preowned helicopter market report.

Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to: https://www.aeroasset.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

No representation, guarantee or warranty is given as to the accuracy, completeness or likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any statements made by or on behalf of Aero Asset. The information contained herein should not be construed as advice to purchase or sell aircraft. Neither Aero Asset nor its owners, directors, officers, employees, agents, independent contractors or other representatives shall be liable for any loss, expense or cost (including without limitation, any consequential or indirect loss) that you incur directly or indirectly as a result of or in connection with the use of data or statements contained herein or otherwise provided by Aero Asset.

Jim Gregory for Aero Asset
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+ 13165588578
email us here

