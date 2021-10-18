IADA Dealers Predict Preowned Business Aircraft Demand, Prices to Continue Rising

Driven by Sparse Inventory, OEM Backlogs

Clearly, the market for used business aircraft is at an unusual place, with much higher prices and dearth of inventory in the most modern used business aircraft markets.”
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Takeaways from the International Aircraft Dealers Association’s Third Quarter Market Report show an astounding 20 to 30 percent increase in sales prices of used business aircraft, driven by historically low inventory and a backlog of new aircraft orders from manufacturers. The report was released at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition held here last week.

“Clearly, the market for used business aircraft is at an unusual place, with much higher prices and dearth of inventory in the most modern used business aircraft markets,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “The third quarter responses from our membership predict the next six months will continue to have increased pricing and demand for all sectors of the market, while inventory deficiencies will continue to drive higher prices.”

Informed Opinions Based on Hard Data

The report is a product of trusted opinions backed by hard sales data. It incorporates quantitative sales data from AircraftExchange.com and qualitative survey data from IADA Accredited Dealers. IADA markets are spread across the globe, with 36 percent of the activity in North America, 20 percent in Europe, 18 percent in Latin America, 15 percent in Asia and the Pacific, and 12 percent in the Middle East and Africa, with less than one percent in the Caribbean.

Year over year, third quarter used aircraft dealer activity reflects a continuing heated market with 182 aircraft agreements, compared to 110 in the third quarter of 2020. There were only seven transactions with lowered prices in the third quarter of 2021, while there were 83 in the same period in 2020.

IADA dealers reported 40 transactions that fell apart in the quarter that just ended in 2021, compared to 50 in the same period in 2020. And IADA dealers closed 325 deals this past quarter, compared to 283 in the third quarter in 2020.

Six-Month Outlook

Projections for the next six months for the preowned turboprop, light jet, midsize, large and ultra-long-range jet markets, all show prices and demand are both up dramatically. Similarly, supply will stay far below normal where it is, or even drop slightly lower.

IADA Accredited Dealers have a clear grasp on the state of the market. They buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, averaging over 700 transactions and $6 billion in volume per year. The global network includes 48 Accredited Dealers, Certified Brokers, all the major OEMs, and over 63 of the industry’s leading Products and Services providers.

With historically low aircraft inventory levels, IADA brokers and dealers have a distinct advantage through an exclusive broker portal. This resource enables IADA brokers and dealers to give clients a distinct advantage, with access to information and inventory only available to IADA Accredited Dealers. To download the Third Quarter 2021 IADA Market Report go https://aircraftexchange.com/market-report.
﻿
About IADA

The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited Dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.

Working for business aircraft owners globally, IADA provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to https//iada.aero.

About IADA's AircraftExchange.com

AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The public search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase preowned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.

Only IADA accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale on this search portal, where buyers can shop from hundreds of listings at any given time. For more info about AircraftExchange.com, go to Aircraft For Sale Exclusively by IADA | AircraftExchange.

Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

IADA Dealers Predict Preowned Business Aircraft Demand, Prices to Continue Rising

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
Company/Organization
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
Aero Asset Heli Market Trends Reports Stable Sales Volume, Shrinking Supply
IADA Dealers Predict Preowned Business Aircraft Demand, Prices to Continue Rising
Hartzell Promoting 5-Blade Structural Composite Props at NBAA-BACE 2021
View All Stories From This Author