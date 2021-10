International Spa Awards Guest Service App for Hotel Best Travel CRM Software Feature Restaurant QR Menu app - Mr resto

International Spa & Beauty Awards announces global winners for year 2021

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Spa & Beauty Awards is pleased to announce the winners of the Year 2021 for all 6 regions. The International Spa Award recognises and celebrates excellence in all aspects of the spa & Beauty industry around the world. These awards offer a unique opportunity to Hotel Spa, Independent spa, Beauty Salons around the globe to benchmark and showcase their unique achievements.These awards have attracted attention from specialists, customers, local and international print. Electronic media and social media influencers in the spa and beauty industry are part of the interested team that will follow this award program. The international attention accorded to this year’s awards ceremony offers an excellent marketing platform for spas, beauties, and salons worldwide that are promoting their salons and Spa.The International Spa & beauty Awards 2021 attracts nominees from 6 regions around the globe. These are the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Oceania. Over 60 countries from these regions are represented in this year's prestigious spa and beauty awards. The nominees in the 2021 award program cover spas, spa destinations, wellness retreat, Hotel spa, day spa & beauty salonThe winners in this year’s program are selected after a rigorous and careful three-step process namely: a First level Jury Review, followed by Voting then a Final Jury Review. All members of the jury have been selected to reflect and ensure international best practices in spa and beauty awards. A whopping 150,000 voting points received in the year 2021 international spa & beauty awards.International spa & beauty awards proudly announce the following winners for Year 2021.Au Petit Soin,Delmas,Haiti - Best Day Spa in Haiti 2021TIME FOR SPA,LUMIAR,Portugal - Best Day Spa 2021New York Ayurveda & Panchakarma Cente,New York,United States - Best Ayurveda Wellness Spa in USA 2021Ponha Aqui o Seu Pezinho,Lisbon,Portugal - Best Foot Spa & Reflexology 2021THAI LOTUS SPA OÜ,Tallinn,Estonia - Best Thai Massage and Spa in Estonia 2021Lillehammer SPA AS,Lillehammer,Norway - Best Day Spa and wellness Centre in Norway 2021Pure Emporium Ltd,Herefordshire,United Kingdom - Best Beauty Salon in Herefordshire 2021ZZ Day Spa INC,New York,United States - Best Day Spa in New York, USA 2021Spa Soul at The Bodrum Edition,Bodrum,Turkey - Best Luxury Resort Spa in Turkey 2021Earth and Skin,Australia - Best Luxury Day Spa in Australia 2021La Villa Clemenceau,Bordeaux,France - Best Luxury Spa with Salon 2021LANAI green nature SPA,Minden,Germany - Best Holistic Wellness Retreat 2021 , Best Green /Eco Spa in Germany 2021Clinique La Prairie,Montreux,Switzerland - Best Destination Spa in Switzerland 2021, Best Wellness Retreat in Europe 2021Allure Health and Med spa,Omaha,United States - Best Health and Medical Spa in United States 2021Mirrors Beauty Lounge,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Female Salon in Dubai 2021Edilma Therapy,Cork City,Ireland - Best Spa Therapist in Ireland 2021UNIQUE DAY SPA,Dublin,Ireland - Best Day Spa 2021N Bar,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Nail Salon in UAE 2021The Lounge Spa,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Luxury Day Spa in UAE 2021Sisi therapy,Saint Paul's Bay,Malta - Best Beauty Salon 2021Flow Thai Massage & SPA,Richmond,Canada - Best Luxury Spa & Wellness Centre 2021The Massage Place,Santa Monica,United States - Best Day Spa in Santa Monica, United States 2021The Bath House - Russian Banya,London,United Kingdom - Best Day Spa in London 2021Green River Wellness,Rijeka,Croatia - Best New Wellness Centre 2021Chutima Therapy,Brighton,United Kingdom - Best Thai Massage and Spa 2021The Spa at Hilton Luxor Resort & Spa,Luxor,Egypt - Best Luxury Wellness Spa in Egypt 2021Soul Senses Spa & Wellness,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Day Spa in Dubai 2021 ,Best Hotel Spa in Dubai 2021Cervo Mountain Resort,Switzerland - Best Holistic Spa in Switzerland 20211847 For Men,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Male Salon in UAE 2021eforea Spa at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villa,Doha,Qatar - Best Luxury Destination Spa in Qatar 2021Savanna Thai Massage,Calgary , Canada - Best Thai Spa in Calgary 2021Radisson Blu Hotel Yerevan,Yerevan,Armenia - Best Hotel Spa in Armenia 2021BOUDOIR Day Spa,Tokyo,Japan - Best Day Spa in Tokyo 2021Ultima Gstaad Spa & Clinic,Gstaad,Switzerland - Best Luxury Hotel Spa & Wellness in Switzerland 2021King and Queen Spa Inc. K,Vancouver ,Canada - Best Beauty Salon in Vancouver , Canada 2021Medical Refresh Beauty & Health,Munich,Germany - Best Medical Beauty Salon in Germany 2021Balance Ayurvedic Center & Spa owned by Landmark Group,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Ayurveda Wellness Spa in Middle East 2021Shine Spa by Sheraton,Chennai,India - Best Resort Spa in India 2021Sindhorn Wellness by Resense, Kempinski Hotels,Bangkok,Thailand - Best New Luxury Hotel Spa in Thailand 2021RADISSON BLU PALACE RESORT THALASSO & SPA DJERBA,Djerba,Tunisia - Best Destination Spa in Tunisia 2021Te Aroha Mineral Spas,Te Aroha,New Zealand - Best Destination Spa in Oceania 2021Mandala Wellness,Ho Chi Minh City,Vietnam - Best Wellness Centre in Vietnam 2021Upper Village Spa,Toronto,Canada - Best Day Spa in Toronto 2021YHI Spa,Ko Samui,Thailand - Best Luxury Resort Spa in Thailand 2021Apurva Spa at The Apurva Kempinski Bali,Denpasar,Indonesia - Best Destination Spa in Indonesia 2021 ,Best Spa Team in Indonesia 2021Semiramis Spa,Cairo,Egypt - Best Luxury Day Spa in Egypt 2021sisters beauty lounge,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Luxury Beauty Salon in UAE 2021 ,Best Female Salon in UAE 2021Willow Stream Spa - Fairmont, The Palm Dubai,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Luxury Resort Spa and Wellness in UAE 2021International Spa Awards 2021 is Partnered with HotelApp - No.1 Guest Service Hotel app TravelCEO - Leading Travel CRM software, Mr.Resto - Best Restaurant QR Menu app and it is organised by Golden Tree Events Dubai