International Spa & Beauty Awards announces global winners for year 2021

International Spa & Beauty Awards announces global winners for year 2021DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Spa & Beauty Awards is pleased to announce the winners of the Year 2021 for all 6 regions. The International Spa Award recognises and celebrates excellence in all aspects of the spa & Beauty industry around the world. These awards offer a unique opportunity to Hotel Spa, Independent spa, Beauty Salons around the globe to benchmark and showcase their unique achievements.
These awards have attracted attention from specialists, customers, local and international print. Electronic media and social media influencers in the spa and beauty industry are part of the interested team that will follow this award program. The international attention accorded to this year’s awards ceremony offers an excellent marketing platform for spas, beauties, and salons worldwide that are promoting their salons and Spa.
The International Spa & beauty Awards 2021 attracts nominees from 6 regions around the globe. These are the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Oceania. Over 60 countries from these regions are represented in this year's prestigious spa and beauty awards. The nominees in the 2021 award program cover spas, spa destinations, wellness retreat, Hotel spa, day spa & beauty salon
The winners in this year’s program are selected after a rigorous and careful three-step process namely: a First level Jury Review, followed by Voting then a Final Jury Review. All members of the jury have been selected to reflect and ensure international best practices in spa and beauty awards. A whopping 150,000 voting points received in the year 2021 international spa & beauty awards.
International spa & beauty awards proudly announce the following winners for Year 2021.
Au Petit Soin,Delmas,Haiti - Best Day Spa in Haiti 2021
TIME FOR SPA,LUMIAR,Portugal - Best Day Spa 2021
New York Ayurveda & Panchakarma Cente,New York,United States - Best Ayurveda Wellness Spa in USA 2021
Ponha Aqui o Seu Pezinho,Lisbon,Portugal - Best Foot Spa & Reflexology 2021
THAI LOTUS SPA OÜ,Tallinn,Estonia - Best Thai Massage and Spa in Estonia 2021
Lillehammer SPA AS,Lillehammer,Norway - Best Day Spa and wellness Centre in Norway 2021
Pure Emporium Ltd,Herefordshire,United Kingdom - Best Beauty Salon in Herefordshire 2021
ZZ Day Spa INC,New York,United States - Best Day Spa in New York, USA 2021
Spa Soul at The Bodrum Edition,Bodrum,Turkey - Best Luxury Resort Spa in Turkey 2021
Earth and Skin,Australia - Best Luxury Day Spa in Australia 2021
La Villa Clemenceau,Bordeaux,France - Best Luxury Spa with Salon 2021
LANAI green nature SPA,Minden,Germany - Best Holistic Wellness Retreat 2021 , Best Green /Eco Spa in Germany 2021
Clinique La Prairie,Montreux,Switzerland - Best Destination Spa in Switzerland 2021, Best Wellness Retreat in Europe 2021
Allure Health and Med spa,Omaha,United States - Best Health and Medical Spa in United States 2021
Mirrors Beauty Lounge,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Female Salon in Dubai 2021
Edilma Therapy,Cork City,Ireland - Best Spa Therapist in Ireland 2021
UNIQUE DAY SPA,Dublin,Ireland - Best Day Spa 2021
N Bar,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Nail Salon in UAE 2021
The Lounge Spa,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Luxury Day Spa in UAE 2021
Sisi therapy,Saint Paul's Bay,Malta - Best Beauty Salon 2021
Flow Thai Massage & SPA,Richmond,Canada - Best Luxury Spa & Wellness Centre 2021
The Massage Place,Santa Monica,United States - Best Day Spa in Santa Monica, United States 2021
The Bath House - Russian Banya,London,United Kingdom - Best Day Spa in London 2021
Green River Wellness,Rijeka,Croatia - Best New Wellness Centre 2021
Chutima Therapy,Brighton,United Kingdom - Best Thai Massage and Spa 2021
The Spa at Hilton Luxor Resort & Spa,Luxor,Egypt - Best Luxury Wellness Spa in Egypt 2021
Soul Senses Spa & Wellness,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Day Spa in Dubai 2021 ,Best Hotel Spa in Dubai 2021
Cervo Mountain Resort,Switzerland - Best Holistic Spa in Switzerland 2021
1847 For Men,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Male Salon in UAE 2021
eforea Spa at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villa,Doha,Qatar - Best Luxury Destination Spa in Qatar 2021
Savanna Thai Massage,Calgary , Canada - Best Thai Spa in Calgary 2021
Radisson Blu Hotel Yerevan,Yerevan,Armenia - Best Hotel Spa in Armenia 2021
BOUDOIR Day Spa,Tokyo,Japan - Best Day Spa in Tokyo 2021
Ultima Gstaad Spa & Clinic,Gstaad,Switzerland - Best Luxury Hotel Spa & Wellness in Switzerland 2021
King and Queen Spa Inc. K,Vancouver ,Canada - Best Beauty Salon in Vancouver , Canada 2021
Medical Refresh Beauty & Health,Munich,Germany - Best Medical Beauty Salon in Germany 2021
Balance Ayurvedic Center & Spa owned by Landmark Group,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Ayurveda Wellness Spa in Middle East 2021
Shine Spa by Sheraton,Chennai,India - Best Resort Spa in India 2021
Sindhorn Wellness by Resense, Kempinski Hotels,Bangkok,Thailand - Best New Luxury Hotel Spa in Thailand 2021
RADISSON BLU PALACE RESORT THALASSO & SPA DJERBA,Djerba,Tunisia - Best Destination Spa in Tunisia 2021
Te Aroha Mineral Spas,Te Aroha,New Zealand - Best Destination Spa in Oceania 2021
Mandala Wellness,Ho Chi Minh City,Vietnam - Best Wellness Centre in Vietnam 2021
Upper Village Spa,Toronto,Canada - Best Day Spa in Toronto 2021
YHI Spa,Ko Samui,Thailand - Best Luxury Resort Spa in Thailand 2021
Apurva Spa at The Apurva Kempinski Bali,Denpasar,Indonesia - Best Destination Spa in Indonesia 2021 ,Best Spa Team in Indonesia 2021
Semiramis Spa,Cairo,Egypt - Best Luxury Day Spa in Egypt 2021
sisters beauty lounge,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Luxury Beauty Salon in UAE 2021 ,Best Female Salon in UAE 2021
Willow Stream Spa - Fairmont, The Palm Dubai,Dubai,United Arab Emirates - Best Luxury Resort Spa and Wellness in UAE 2021
International Spa Awards 2021 is Partnered with HotelApp - No.1 Guest Service Hotel app, TravelCEO - Leading Travel CRM software, Mr.Resto - Best Restaurant QR Menu app and it is organised by Golden Tree Events Dubai
