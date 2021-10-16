Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, October 15, 2021, in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:20 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

 

On Friday, October 15, 2021, 40 year-old Mario Malik White, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

