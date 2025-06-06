MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 26, 2025, to Monday, June 2, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 26, 2025, through Monday, June 2, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 43 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 26, 2025

A Cobra CA-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of L Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 68-year-old Carolyn Wright-Shuman, of Ocala, FL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-078-396

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jahlen Cyril Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-078-892

A Taurus PT-111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Silver Spring, MD, and 48-year-old Raphael Parker, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Assault on a Police Officer, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-079-044

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Mark Orlando Frye, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault on a Police Officer, No Permit, and Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer. CCN: 25-079-091

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 21st Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Jabari Brown, of Northeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Armed Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-079-116

A Hi-Point JHP .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition. CCN: 25-079-121

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, and a Palmetto Armory PA-15 .223/5.56 caliber rifle were recovered in the 5100 block of Fitch Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-079-305

A Taurus PT-92 handgun and a handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Ninth Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-079-346

A Sig Sauer P-238 .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-079-484

A starter BB gun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, and a Walther PDP 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4400 block of 15th Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-079-541

A Walther Creed 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 7800 block of Alaska Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Joseph Miquel Gant, of Silver Spring, MD, for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-079-688

Thursday, May 29, 2025

A Hi-Point JHP .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of M Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-080-137

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of T Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-080-301

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 25-080-315

Friday, May 30, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old James Edwards, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Threat to do Bodily Harm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-080-443

A Mossberg Maverick 88 12-gauge shotgun and a Taurus 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1000 block of Cook Drive, Southeast. CCN: 25-080-581

A Taurus Portector .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 54-year-old Folger Elsworth Gross, Jr., of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Discarding of a Firearm (Serial Number Removed/Obliterated), and Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition. CCN: 25-080-882

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Treva Donald Cameron, of New Carrolton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-080-908

A Glock 23 .40 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1800 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Amari Rieyan Dabney, of Richmond, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-080-913

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of Chillum Place, Northeast. CCN: 25-080-922

Saturday, May 31, 2025

A Springfield Armory XD Elite 9mm handgun was recovered in the intersection of 15th Street & R Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Ayanga Owona, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-080-952

A Palmetto State Armory PA-15 .223/5.56 caliber rifle and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1300 block of Staples Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-080-954

A BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2200 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 25-081-255

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Holly Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Nathan Rashad Bacchus, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-081-423

Sunday, June 1, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Steven Terrell Wright, of Northwest, D.C., 30-year-old Quintin Bobbit, of Southeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Tychelle Latia Daniel, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-081-472

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Michael Will Corley, of Southeast, D.C., Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-081-550

A .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-081-768

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 25-081-824

A .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle, a Zastaza M-92PV 7.62x39mm caliber rifle, a Zigana PX-9 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-081-870

Monday, June 2, 2025

A Ruger EC9s 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Brothers Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Deangelo Opey, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Robbery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-073-551

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 900 block of First Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 63-year-old Leander George West, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-082-140

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of a Marijuana in a Public Space, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-082-299

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4900 block of Fitch Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Delonte Sharod Barksdale, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 25-082-344

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous is made through MPD’s anonymous tips line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###