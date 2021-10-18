The Delivery People Launches New Website
Serving the markets of Los Angeles, Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Guam, Micronesia and more
Our new website was developed to highlight the extensive air, ocean and final mile services we provide and to offer our customers online booking, quoting and tracking tools.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delivery People (TDP), a leading freight forwarding and delivery company has recently launched a new state-of-the-art website that provides comprehensive information about their services while also offering quick quotes, online booking and real-time tracking capabilities. From Freight Forwarding to Pick up & Delivery, Packing & Crating to Warehousing, as well as handling Project Cargo and White Glove Service, TDP serves customers in Los Angeles and Honolulu with onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Guam, Micronesia and more.
— Kim Mayberry, President of The Delivery People
The Delivery People is equipped to handle cargo of all types with extreme care. By air or ocean, TDP can transport valuable and fragile cargo such as priceless artwork, sensitive scientific equipment, as well as oversized machinery, tradeshow installations, concert stage and sound equipment, and even time-sensitive documents.
TDP’s White Glove Service offers residential, commercial, and institutional customers specialized services including installation, assembly and de-installation of exhibits, multi-man projects, and pick-up and delivery of precious goods. The Delivery People’s professional, experienced team delivers to specific locations in homes and businesses, including set up and removal of all packing materials, providing the most convenient and comprehensive end-to-end delivery service.
When shipments require special handling and logistics, such as shipping large and unusual size cargo, dangerous goods, handling with extra care, special security documentation, or any other specific needs, TDP has the experience to manage it all. Project Cargo Services include move-in and move-out of concert and theater stage and lighting equipment, working within the constraints of the venue; transporting prized sports equipment for competitions; handling military cargo; and disaster responsiveness — transporting much-needed supplies and equipment to affected areas in the shortest time possible.
“Our new website was developed to highlight the extensive air, ocean and final mile services we provide and to offer our customers online booking, quoting and tracking tools,” said Kim Mayberry, President of The Delivery People. “We are grateful to our dedicated TDP team members and to our many loyal customers who continue to support us as we look to grow and expand in the months and years ahead.”
TDP’s new website offers a comprehensive platform for the company’s state-of-the-art online booking, tracking and notification services and is a key component of their digital marketing strategy. The website also showcases the company’s new-look corporate branding. For more information visit: thedeliverypeople.com
About The Delivery People
The Delivery People was initially established as a cartage company in 2006 on Maui. When the ownership recognized how difficult it was to transport goods throughout the Hawaiian Islands, they realized that there was an opportunity to offer a door-to-door solution to their customers. By 2008, an office was opened on Oahu, and they began handling Air Freight and Ocean Freight for their clients throughout Hawaii. The owners had a “whatever it takes” attitude and a 24/7/365 mentality and they personally trained the management staff with that in mind. Many of that original staff are still on board today, maintaining their mission.
From 2010 through 2016 the Hawaii locations expanded with new, larger facilities, and an office was opened in Los Angeles. In recent years, TDP has expanded their business offerings to serve Alaska, American Samoa, Guam, and Puerto Rico as a full-service offshore market solution.
The Delivery People offers a variety of transportation services from Air and Ocean Freight to Storage and Warehousing, as well as Pick Up & Delivery, Special Projects, and White Glove Service. No cargo is too big or too small, TDP ships it all.
