Rymir Satterthwaite Files Grievance on Judge Who Appears to Have Went Rogue with Law & Push False Statements on Bench
Rymir Satterthwaite Believes We Must Stand Up as People for Allegations Regarding Court Corruption because this Destroy Lives
We the People Stand for Justice, Game is Over”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The public must be able to trust that our judges will dispense justice fairly and impartially.” “Judge Sherri L. Schweitzer of Camden County sources said that, by her actions, she disregarded that trust.”
— Rymir Satterthwaite
“Testifying falsely or making untrue statements on the bench while under oath is antithetical to the role of a judge who is sworn to uphold the law and seek the truth,” says Justice Stephen Markman a respected public servant.
“When a judge testifies falsely under oath, he or she has failed to demonstrate in his or her personal affairs standards of conduct indispensable to a judge of this state and becomes unfit to sit in judgment of others.”
The Judiciary Conduct committee and the New Jersey Civil Rights is reviewing these types of allegations on how the Presiding Judge of this court reach another conclusion of the same law application that was used by Judge Schweitzer a rookie Judge of four(4) years. The Public believes this Judge has went Rogue from the law and these allegations must be reviewed regarding her conduct in a public court room, says Rymir Satterthwaite. Camden County Civil Law Matter L-4749-14
