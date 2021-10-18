Submit Release
Rymir Satterthwaite Files Grievance on Judge Who Appears to Have Went Rogue with Law & Push False Statements on Bench

Justice is Important

Rymir Satterthwaite Believes We Must Stand Up as People for Allegations Regarding Court Corruption because this Destroy Lives

We the People Stand for Justice, Game is Over”
— Rymir Satterthwaite
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The public must be able to trust that our judges will dispense justice fairly and impartially.” “Judge Sherri L. Schweitzer of Camden County sources said that, by her actions, she disregarded that trust.”

“Testifying falsely or making untrue statements on the bench while under oath is antithetical to the role of a judge who is sworn to uphold the law and seek the truth,” says Justice Stephen Markman a respected public servant.

“When a judge testifies falsely under oath, he or she has failed to demonstrate in his or her personal affairs standards of conduct indispensable to a judge of this state and becomes unfit to sit in judgment of others.”

The Judiciary Conduct committee and the New Jersey Civil Rights is reviewing these types of allegations on how the Presiding Judge of this court reach another conclusion of the same law application that was used by Judge Schweitzer a rookie Judge of four(4) years. The Public believes this Judge has went Rogue from the law and these allegations must be reviewed regarding her conduct in a public court room, says Rymir Satterthwaite. Camden County Civil Law Matter L-4749-14

CEO PURPOSE & MISSION

​﻿The primary purpose of this organization is to uplift the community by helping the entire family unit to operate in their gifts or purposes in life. We strive to provide, guide and empower the entire community to be self-sufficient and aware of the provided services and information that will help individuals succeed in their journey through life. This organization passion is to promote, nurture and enhance a deeper appreciation of self-worth, self-identity and economic development. Loving and believing in oneself as it relates to self-esteem and empowerment.

Marie Steele
Community Empowerment Orgainzation
