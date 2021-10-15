Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of Establishment Offenses in the Second District
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) of Establishment offenses that occurred in the Second District.
- On Monday, October 12, 2021, at approximately 7:21 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1100 block of 20th Street, NW. The suspect approached a store employee, brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene.
- On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at approximately 6:53 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 500 block of 14th Street, NW. The suspect approached a store employee, brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene.
- On Thursday, October 14, 2021, at approximately 6:00 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 5200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW. The suspect approached a store employee, brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect was apprehended a short time later by Second District officers.
On Thursday, October 14, 2021, 32 year-old Leon Antoine Miller, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).
