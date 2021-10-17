Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado's Bross Hotel B&B featured in well-known CO magazine for wine country getaways
Whatever season, Colorado B&Bs like the Bross Hotel offer the perfect choice to #BookDirect and #BookAhead
We were delighted to be included in this recent travel piece focused on Colorado's wine regions - so, come enjoy our second story veranda with some West Elks AVA wine while the season lasts."COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado's member inn, the Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast was recently featured in the well-known Colorado publication, 5280, Denver's Mile-High Magazine. In the article, "5 Weekend Trips Through Colorado's Wine-Making Regions", writer Courtney Holden shares various itineraries, with local wineries, outdoor sites, dining suggestions and overnight lodging options, including the Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast in Paonia.
— Suzanne Tripp & Mike Yengling, Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers
In response to the magazine coverage, the Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast innkeepers Suzanne Tripp and Mike Yengling stated, "We were delighted to be included in this recent 5280 Magazine travel piece focused on Colorado's wine regions - so, come enjoy our second story veranda and the still-green cottonwood trees with some West Elks AVA wine while the season lasts... sunshine and temps in the 60s in the North Fork Valley starting this weekend!"
5280, Denver's Mile-High Magazine, featured the Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast in the October 2021 issue in which writer Courtney Holden characterizes by stating, "Rocking chairs on the front porch of the 115-year-old Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast might just be the comfiest spots to relax after a day of wine tasting..." To read the full 5280, Denver's Mile-High Magazine article, visit https://www.5280.com/2021/10/5-weekend-trips-through-colorados-wine-making-regions/
The Bross Hotel B&B has been a lodging establishment for over 115 years and is nestled in the small town of Paonia, Colorado. Guests are welcomed in the front parlor and checked in to the 10 guest rooms, each with a private bath, located on the second and third floors. They are invited and encouraged to enjoy the perennial gardens, the porches, decks and patios, and the all-purpose lounge. The balcony is a spot for a glass of wine or beverage before dinner and located just one block from the town’s main intersection, guests can walk to restaurants, cultural activities, and shopping. The town park, the site of summer festivals and music events, is nearby. The Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast is centrally located for visiting local wineries, museums, outdoor parks and farmer’s markets with home-grown produce. Throughout the year, the Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast offers a variety of special events, deals, and packages – many in collaboration with other local groups/businesses. Paonia is an active place with events and activities to engage both locals and visitors. The Western Slope of Colorado is known for it's agricultural community, outdoor activities and award-winning wineries as well as the temperate climate, which local Coloradans are known to refer to as "Colorado's Sun Belt".
For more information on the Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast, contact the Inn directly at www.Paonia-Inn.com or call 970-527-6776 for reservations.
*Each of the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) member inns adhere to a set of hospitality standards to assure guest comfort and safety. Visit the main webpage to view all BBIC member properties, book direct links to official bed and breakfast websites and Colorado activities at www.InnsofColorado.org
