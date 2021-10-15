Submit Release
St. Albans // DUI Drugs

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A204053

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2021 at 1041 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South River St. and Beebe Rd.

VIOLATION: DUI drugs

 

ACCUSED:  Robert Bannister                                               

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 15, 2021 at 1041 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a crash in the area of South River St. and Beebe Rd. The operator of vehicle 1 was identified as Robert Bannister (28) of Swanton. Bannister was screened roadside and then transported to the barracks for suspicion of DUI drugs. Bannister was cited to appear in Franklin Superior Court on November 22, 2021 at 1000 hours.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   November 22, 2021 at 1000 hours          

COURT: Franklin Supierior  

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

