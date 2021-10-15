St. Albans // DUI Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A204053
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 10/15/2021 at 1041 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South River St. and Beebe Rd.
VIOLATION: DUI drugs
ACCUSED: Robert Bannister
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 15, 2021 at 1041 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a crash in the area of South River St. and Beebe Rd. The operator of vehicle 1 was identified as Robert Bannister (28) of Swanton. Bannister was screened roadside and then transported to the barracks for suspicion of DUI drugs. Bannister was cited to appear in Franklin Superior Court on November 22, 2021 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 22, 2021 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin Supierior
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.