Las Vegas Blvd. Onramp Reopening Monday, Oct 18

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to northbound I-515 (US 95) is set to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday morning, two weeks earlier than scheduled.

The northbound Casino Center onramp will continue to only access southbound Interstate 15 through late December. Drivers are urged to drive safely and not cross the traffic control barriers.

The ramp work is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s ongoing $40 million I-515 viaduct rehab project.

To accomplish work associated with reopening the Las Vegas Boulevard ramp, the following closures will occur Sunday, Oct. 17:

From 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday Oct. 17 Las Vegas Boulevard offramp from northbound I-515 will be closed.

From 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct 17, until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane near Las Vegas Boulevard.

From 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.