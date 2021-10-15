Portland, Oregon Violence Unacceptable

Bud Pierce for Governor Logo. Bud Pierce, MD, Candidate for Oregon Governor

On Oct. 12, about 100 anarchists damaged property in 35 Portland locations, Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican candidate for governor says this must stop.

No one should be allowed to break the law without consequences. What was once a vibrant and culturally diverse city is becoming a place where laws are meaningless” — Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor