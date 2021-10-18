EAPA Announces New EACC-Approved CEAP© Certification Course - A Self-Paced Online Path to EAP Certification
Additional and refreshed coursework better aligns with current employee assistance best practices and today’s businesses.
The new CEAP certification course equips employee assistance (EA) professionals with the most up-to-date tools, knowledge, and methodologies to improve lives better and make businesses thrive.”ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), the global leader in the certification, support, development, and networking of Employee Assistance professionals, today announces a new online course for CEAP© certification, approved by the Employee Assistance Certification Commission (EACC). The modular-based, self-paced certification course is packaged into five modules and includes standardized online coursework that expands knowledge and skills by providing users with new and updated industry information, techniques, and best practices. It features a simpler user interface to improve the user experience and provides four “on-ramps” for users with different pre-and post-requirements, depending on their education level and EAP experience. Additionally, it provides more control by allowing users to proceed at their own pace, and more flexible scheduling by enabling them to focus on shorter, self-contained units.
— Julie Fabsik-Swarts
Course Modules
The course includes interactive exercises, videos, selected readings, case studies, self-assessments, etc. and is comprised of the following five (5) modules:
• Module One Topics: EAP Fundamentals
• Module Two Topics: Compliance & Ethics
• Module Three Topics: EAP Assessment & Risk Management
• Module Four Topics: Organizational Services and Optional EAP Support
• Module Five Topics: Program Management & Applying Innovation to the Field
At the end of each module, the candidate sits for a 45-minute assessment exam comprised of 30 questions. A passing score of 80% or higher is required for each module to obtain certification or recertification.
“This CEAP certification ‘refresh’ is the result of a multi-phased approach reflecting the latest developments in the field, new challenges in a changing business landscape, and our determination to use technology to simplify access and improve the user experience,” said Dr. Ian B. Quamina, EACC Chair. “We also wanted to develop a tool that addressed the widest range of needs: re-certification and professional development for established employee assistance professionals, and certification for people just entering the field. Thanks to EAPA’s advocacy and broad communications outreach, we expect that the ‘refresh’ will have a significant impact on making employee assistance professionals fully prepared to address today’s most pressing business challenges and raising awareness of EAP’s central role in delivering positive workforce outcomes.”
“The EAP field is continually evolving to meet the needs of a workplace that has changed dramatically since COVID has ushered in new challenges and levels of uncertainty,” said Julie Fabsik-Swarts, EAPA CEO. “The new CEAP certification course equips employee assistance (EA) professionals with the most up-to-date tools, knowledge, and methodologies to improve lives better and make businesses thrive. It is also a further demonstration of EAPA’s ongoing commitment to supporting EA professionals in their important work and vital role in helping drive business transformation.”
Beginning October 18, CEAP candidates currently in the pipeline (i.e., those who have already applied for initial certification or recertification) will receive email detailing the next step for completing their CEAP Certification/Recertification process. Beginning November 1st, those who have not yet applied for their initial certification or recertification can log in to the new CEAP Refresh webpage for details on starting the new online CEAP Certification process: https://www.eapassn.org/Credentials/Certified-Employee-Assistance-Professional-CEAP/CEAP-Refresh-Welcome. Membership in EAPA includes discounts on training and testing for the CEAP credential.
About the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA)
EAPA is the global leader in the certification, support, development, and networking of Employee Assistance (EA) professionals with members in over 40 countries around the globe. EAPA is the global leader of information and support for and about the EA profession. EAPA publishes the Journal of Employee Assistance, EAP NewsBrief, hosts the annual EAPA Institute and EXPO, and offers training and other resources to fulfill its mission: to promote the highest standards of Employee Assistance practice and the continuing development of EA professionals, programs, and services.
The first organizing meeting for the Association of Labor and Management Administrators and Consultants on Alcoholism (ALMACA) was held in April 1971, and it was incorporated sometime later that year. The association's name was officially changed to Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA) in 1989. EAPA is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, USA. For more, visit www.eapassn.org.
About the Employee Assistance Certification Commission (EACC)
The Employee Assistance Certification Commission (EACC) is the governing body for the Certified Employee Assistance Professional (CEAP®) certification. Made up of 8 Commissioners, the EACC reviews appeals, complaints against certification holders, and periodically works on the development of certification programs. For more, visit https://www.eapassn.org/Credentials/CEAP
