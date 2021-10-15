Concierge Auctions Announces October/November Global Sale Lineup of over $200 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Project Y910: 120m Luxury Mega-Yacht | Fincantieri Shipyard, Italy Briscoe Manor | West Houston, Texas 42500 Pacific Coast Highway | Malibu, California Castle Bay | Cap Martin, France 514 Kidney Road | Eastern Continental Divide, Pennsylvania

Concierge Auctions has released the newest auctions as part of their annual fall sale lineup of over $200 million of luxury properties—most offered No Reserve.

Being able to define our date of sale, work with the best in the business, and gain extensive reach to the world’s most high-net-worth buyers via Concierge’s platform allows me to be in control.” — Jorden Mahler, Seller of Briscoe Manor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the firm’s 9th global event, spanning the entire fall season and featuring the highest-caliber properties from around the globe, Concierge has announced the latest properties to be included in their annual fall sale including the auction of Project Y910, a 120m Luxury Mega-Yacht presenting the once-in-a-lifetime chance to acquire one of the world’s largest super yachts, to be designed to one’s own taste.

Additional offerings include Briscoe Manor, a 47.5±-acre estate in West Houston currently operating as a wedding venue with unlimited potential for additional uses; an on-beach estate and neighboring lot in coastal Malibu; a contemporary California-style villa with views of the Mediterranean in France; and The Ellen Glasgow House, a National Historic landmark built in 1841 and preserved through many generations.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

Project Y910: 120m Luxury Mega-Yacht | Fincantieri Shipyard, Italy

Bid 11–23 November

Along with Boathouse Auctions, Project Y910, currently laying at Fincantieri Trieste Shipyard in Italy and ready for outfitting, was unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show 22–25 September. A rare opportunity to acquire the 9th largest super yacht presently under construction, a potential to become one of the 40 largest super yachts in the world, designed to one’s own taste, the yacht is listed for sale at €25 million and will auction No Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Listing Agent Eric Althaus of Althaus Luxury Yachting.

“Perhaps what makes Y910 unique is, not only that it’s one of the largest mega yachts in the world today, but due to the Ice Class 1A hull it is capable of cruising in challenging latitudes in total safety, allowing great exploration for all kinds of tastes,” stated Jack Mahoney of Boathouse Auctions. “At approximately 6,000 gross tons, Project Y910 hosts significant interior and exterior volumes. With a thousand possibilities for complete personalization, the new owner can give life to a unique yachting project, an explorer luxury megayacht, a private superyacht, a charter and event dedicated superyacht, or a luxury resort residence.”

The 120-meter luxury project “recycles” an existing ice class hull, by lengthening it, adding a complete new aluminum superstructure and a hybrid diesel electric propulsion to deliver a brand-new concept. The hull and superstructure are all but finished, and what remains is the luxurious interior and deck amenities, including the possibility of up to 18 staterooms and all common areas with accommodation for up to 36 guests and 50 crew members.

“A dedicated team of engineers, architects, and designers are available to make the new owner’s dream a reality,” stated Althaus. “With a significant stage of completion thus far, the predicted delivery from the signature of the contract is just 18 months—significantly less time than 4 to 5 years when starting from scratch.”

Briscoe Manor | West Houston, Texas

Bid November 12–17

A premiere opportunity to own a piece of Texas history, this 47.5±-acre estate offering mature pecan and oak trees and a beautiful lake setting, has been in the Briscoe family since 1835, and will auction in November in cooperation with Rick Doak of Republic Ranches. Currently listed for $13.5M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“Having been in our family for over 186 years, deciding to sell our incredible property was not an easy choice, but one we are confident in because we’re working with both Concierge Auctions and top agent Rick Doak,” said seller, Jorden Mahler, “Being able to define our date of sale, work with the best in the business, and gain extensive reach to the world’s most high-net-worth buyers via Concierge’s platform allows me to be in control.”

Since 2006, the property has been home to the elegant and unparalleled Briscoe Manor, one of the Houston area’s premiere wedding and event venues. Past the limestone entrance and private tree-lined drive sits the limestone Briscoe Chapel, lush courtyard, and a refined Grand Ballroom, all providing an ideal backdrop for any event. Interior spaces feature a rustic yet elegant aesthetic that evokes the natural setting, including soaring wood ceilings, chandeliers, stone walls, and french doors. The property is well suited for the next owners to continue the thriving wedding and event business, or to further develop the extensive grounds as a church, private school, distillery, brewery, corporate headquarters, music venue, or a multitude of other options.

42500 Pacific Coast Highway | Malibu, California

Bid October 22–27

At the very point of world-famous County Line Beach, 42500 Pacific Coast, an extremely rare and expansive on-beach estate rivaled only by the unobstructed vistas surrounding it, will auction this month in cooperation with acclaimed Compass listing agents Sally Forster Jones, Shauna Walters, and Amber Reed. A two part offering inclusive of an existing 5,000+ square-foot home and a neighboring 1.2-acre beach lot, currently listed for $19.5 million, will sell separately or collectively with no Reserve to the highest bidder.

One of Malibu’s last exquisite on-beach properties, 42500 Pacific Coast Highway boasts one of the largest roof decks in all of Malibu, clocking in at 2,000 square feet, complete with a BBQ kitchen, dining spaces, and intimate lounge areas. The captivating first level features a massive living room with oversized windows framing a perfect ocean view, access to one of three decks, and a fireplace perfect for cozy nights. Evenings on the rooftop oasis are best suited to view the pink and orange sunsets from Catalina to Channel Islands.

A second incredible offering, design the oceanfront retreat of your dreams on a rare 1.2-acre flat-beach land plot. This incredible slice of paradise boasts 125 feet of beachfront with unobstructed 360-degree ocean-to-mountain views. Whether you dream of adding additional amenities to the 42500 Pacific Coast Highway home next door, or wish to build the existing Doug Burdge-designed plans, it can all be done with the added opportunity to live on-site while construction is underway.

Castle Bay | Cap Martin, France

Bid 21–28 October

A contemporary California-style villa nestled in a lush green park and overlooking the medieval village of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin will auction this month in cooperation with Damian Tudor of RB International. Currently listed for €18.88M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Bask in the panoramic views of the Mediterranean, where the ocean waters stretch towards the horizon and the unobstructed vistas from Cap Martin to Monaco are there to treasure. With walls of windows throughout to enjoy the spectacular views, the residence is also wrapped in 655-square-meters of decks and terraces for alfresco entertaining. Full southern exposure ensures the interior of the residence, decorated in a clean minimalist and contemporary style, stays bathed in warm natural light. An infinity pool is the crown jewel of the rooftop terrace, with its water cascading down to the terrace below. Fully renovated with high-end finishes, Castle Bay embodies the best of the French Riviera plus an unbeatable view.

“Bringing this property to auction is something we’re so incredibly excited about,” stated the seller's representative, Jerome Bottari. “Concierge Auctions global database enables us to reach an infinite amount of buyers all while working on our timeline and capitalizing on the urgency of a time-sensitive sale. We’re eager to see the end result come auction day.”

514 Kidney Road | Eastern Continental Divide, Pennsylvania

Bid November 10–15

A rare opportunity to own the only privately held Triple Divide on the North American Continent, this 646-acre working farm and ranch overlooking the lush green Allegheny and Genesee River Valley in Pennsylvania, will auction in November in cooperation with John Rainville of Broker Realty Group Limited. Currently listed for $20M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Offering limitless possibilities for continuing the farming tradition or future investment and development, conveying with oil, gas, and mineral rights, this property is country living at its finest. Wild deer, bear, and turkey roam free amongst the white pine and mixed hardwood forests. A farmhouse from 1890 and a newer residence provide a place to rest while envisioning the property’s next rendition. It's history as a regenerative farm has helped rebuild and restore the biodiversity of the soil, reduce the carbon footprint, and improve the water cycle. These practices have done their part to preserve the gorgeous surrounding landscape.

Villa Litta Carini | Near Milan, Italy

Bid November 11–16

Rich in history, Villa Litta Carini, a Baroque estate tucked in a lush green stretch of Northern Italy, will auction next month in cooperation with listing agent Cristina Grazioli of Italy Sotheby's International Realty.

A true labor of love of the current owner, vast areas of historical restoration have been undertaken at great expense and the villa preserves numerous details, including period furnishings, the grand staircase, stunning frescoes, 17th-century fireplaces, and crystal and brass chandeliers. Villa Litta Carini presents an array of possibilities for future owners. While feasibilities carried out thus far have been in the hospitality sector—hotel, bed & breakfast, spa, restaurant—serious interest has come from the corporate sector seeking a training, care, retirement, or education space, and wealthy individuals seeking a private home of magnitude.

The Ellen Glasgow House | Richmond, Virginia

Bid October 25–29

Tucked into the heart of downtown Richmond in the historic Monroe Ward, The Ellen Glasgow House will auction this month in cooperation with listing agent Patrick Sullivan of RVA Team at One South Realty Group. Currently listed for $2.29 million, the property will sell without a Reserve to the highest bidder.

A Virginia and National Historic landmark built in 1841 and preserved through many generations, The Ellen Glasgow House exhibits minimal alterations from its original splendor, making it a perfectly-preserved 19th century masterpiece in the heart of Central Virginia. A central portico with Doric columns and an Egyptian-style foyer with a floating staircase leads to the grand foyer where an original gas-lit chandelier is reflected in a mirror once owned by the fourth President of the United States, James Madison. Discover the century-old wallpaper that Pulitzer Prize winning author Ellen Glasgow installed in her writing room, where all but one of her iconic books were penned. The house boasts thirteen fireplaces, each with their own ornate marble mantle. Beyond the covered porch to the rear is a courtyard and lush green space, a true rarity for the area, surrounded by high brick walls. Modern zoning of the estate also allows for a flexible variety of live-work or commercial options.

Additional Fall Global Sale Properties Include:

Villa Alba | Saint James, Barbados

Bid October 28–November 4

Currently Listed for $4.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Richard Young of Young Estates

Pilgrim Estate | East Texas

Bid October 14–20

Currently Listed for $3.995M. Reserve $2.495M.

In Cooperation with Clayton Pilgrim of Century 21 Farm and Ranch Harvey Properties

Wehunt Mountain Estate | Near Atlanta, Georgia

Bid October 19–25

Currently Listed for $7.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Gavin Westfall of Westfall Real Estate Group & Kory S. Pryor of 23 Realty Advisors

Thornewood Farm | Near Princeton, New Jersey

Bid October 15–22

Currently Listed for $3.295M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Cary Simons of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

Villa Tesora | Playas Del Coco, Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Bid October 21–26

Currently Listed for $1.6M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Wijbrand Tuinstra of Costa Rica Sotheby’s International Realty

38262 Windy Ridge Trail | Near Houston, Texas

Bid October 21–26

Currently Listed for $11.499M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation With Lisa Carswell of Carswell Real Estate

22 Quitsa Lane | Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Bid October 22–27

Currently Listed for $11M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Julianna Flanders of Flanders Up-Island Real Estate

403 North Cherokee Avenue | Dothan, Alabama

Bid October 22–28

Currently Listed for $2.75M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Kelli Cundith of Coldwell Banker Alfred Saliba Realty

Hans Jacob Kruse Denver Residence | Denver, Colorado

Bid October 22–28

Currently Listed for $4.85M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Paul Tamburello & Adam Waggoner of Generator Real Estate

251201 Welland Drive Northwest | Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Bid October 22–29

Currently Listed for $5.999M CAD. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Heather Waddell of Sotheby's International Realty Canada

4617 Foothill Drive | Provo, Utah

Bid October 29–November 3

Currently Listed for $2.495M.

In Cooperation with Shereen Christensen of Realtypath LLC

Riviera Beach Estate | Redondo Beach, California

Bid November 4–9

Currently Listed for $3.245M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Vance Mizzi of The MizziGROUP of West Shores Realty

Saddle Ridge Ranch | Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Bid November 4–9

Currently Listed for $9.9M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Heidi Houston of Compass Colorado

Hut Pointe Inn | Eleuthera, Bahamas

Bid November 5–10

Currently Listed for $2.6M. Reserve $1.1M.

In Cooperation with Tim Rodland of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate MCR Bahamas

116 Lampliter Lane | Near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bid November 9–10

Currently Listed for $1.85M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Karen Marshall of Keller Williams

516 North Armour Street | Chicago, Illinois

Bid November 5–10

Currently Listed for $4M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Ryan Preuett of Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty

Barcelona Mews House | Barcelona, Spain

Bid November 16–19

Currently listed for €3.95M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation With Salvador Font of Font Real Estate

1 Le Begue | Bergerac, France

Bid November 16–23

Currently Listed for €1.765M. Reserve €750K.

In Cooperation with Anthony Wells of Tribunal de Commerce de Tours of French Domaines

Eagles’ Nest | Near Lake Tahoe, California

Bid November 17–22

Currently Listed for $5.8M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Debbie Krogman of Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

