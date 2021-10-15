Bidding Set to Close on 61 Acre Farm/Winery/Vinyard and 4 Lots in Orange County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
The owners have decided to retire, and have contracted us to market and sell this potential filled Orange County property.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auctions of a 61.8 +/- acre farm/winery/vineyard and 4 contiguous building lots totaling 35 +/- Acres in Orange County, VA on Friday, October 22 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The owners have decided to retire, and have contracted us to market and sell this potential filled Orange County property. The acreage could continue to operate as a farm/vineyard/winery, or there is the soil work and documentation available for additional opportunities,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will be a great present and future investment.”
You will also have the opportunity to purchase an adjacent 61.8 +/- acres potentially giving the new owner 96 +/- acres noted Nicholls.
“These beautiful properties are located only 3 miles from Rt. 20, 3.5 miles from Rt. 522, 5.5 miles from Orange Airport, and just a short drive to Culpeper, Fredericksburg & Charlottesville’” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Coordinator.
Auction dates and times, locations, addresses and property highlights follow below.
Friday, October 22 at 10:05 AM – 14035 Kendall Rd., Unionville, VA 22960
61.8 +/- Acre Farm/Winery/Vineyard w/Modern Production/Tasting Building
• 61.81 +/- acres currently being used as a farm/vineyard/winery
• Well-built modern (2014) two story production/tasting building w/1.5 bathrooms, office, kitchenette, finished main level, covered deck, covered side stoop and open space on the upper level. The building is serviced by 2 zone central AC & heat and has a drilled well.
• Soil work is available for 4 building parcels (3 BR conventional septic systems)
• 8' deer fencing surrounding vineyard; pond & creek on property
• Existing trellis and irrigation drip system could also be used for growing hops, hemp, etc.
• 12'x16' storage shed
• 1,070' +/- of frontage on Kendall Rd.
• Existing wine making equipment and miscellaneous maintenance equipment will be available for purchase after the real estate is sold. Please contact Tony Wilson for list & details (540-748-1359)
Friday, October 22 at 10:00 AM – 14035 Kendall Rd., Unionville, VA 22960
NOTE: The physical address is for GPS purposes ONLY. The lots are located adjacent to this address
4 wooded building lots-- 11.86+/- ac; 4.82+/- ac; 11.16+/- ac; 7.16+/- ac
• 4 wooded building lots to be sold as a whole for one price!
• Soil work on all parcels has been completed
• Entrance from State road has been installed
• 665' +/- of frontage on Kendall Rd.
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, contact Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
