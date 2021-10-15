Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Baird names Donna Masters as new Director of Nursing
BAIRD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Baird is pleased to announce the recent addition of Donna Masters as the facility’s new Director of Nursing.
Donna’s responsibilities at Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Baird will include overseeing the medical care of each resident and ensuring their individual needs are met. She received her associate degree in Nursing at Amarillo College in 1999 and has over 24 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including multiple leadership roles, where she has developed extensive knowledge managing diseases processes and multiple comorbidities. “We are all excited to have Donna lead our clinical team,” says Administrator, Scott Baird. “Her experience and leadership skills will help ensure our residents receive the absolute best care possible.”
Donna will lead the existing clinical team and believes her compassion and dedication will further foster a positive atmosphere for residents and employees alike. She is a native Texan and has called Baird home for the last 6 years. “I am grateful and excited to serve the community I call home,” Donna said. “I feel blessed to work with such skilled and eager staff who go above and beyond every day.” Donna has 3 children, 13 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. She enjoys swimming, gardening, and cooking in her spare time. Donna plans on earning the trust of the community by providing the best patient centered care to meet their needs, values, and choices.
Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Baird is a nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Baird, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long- term stays. We participate in both Medicare and Medicaid. Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body, and soul. When you cannot live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.
For more information about Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Baird call (325) 854-1429 or visit http://homesteadltc.com/baird/.
Wendy Moore
