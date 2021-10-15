Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Itasca names Gabby Matthews as Director of Nursing
ITASCA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Itasca is pleased to announce the recent addition of Gabby Matthews as the facility’s new Director of Nursing.
Gabby obtained her Registered Nurse license in 2011 and has over 6 years of experience in the long-term care industry. She is currently working on attaining her Master of Science in Nurse Education. She has held multiple leadership roles where she focused on driving quality improvements, which she is eager to use at Itasca. “I am very excited to work for this wonderful facility and be part of the great community of Itasca,” she said.
Gabby’s responsibilities at Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Itasca will include overseeing the medical care of each resident and ensuring their individual needs are met. Gabby will lead the existing clinical team and has several goals that she would like to see come to fruition while at Itasca, including continuing to provide the best possible care to residents, as well as be a steward in the community. “Gabby is a compassionate and skilled nursing professional and we are thrilled to have her lead our clinical team,” says Administrator Karen Rodriguez. “She believes in teamwork and wants a positive atmosphere for all employees and residents.”
Gabby relishes spending time with her family and has 7 children ranging from 7 months to 14 years. She is an avid outdoor enthusiast and enjoys fishing and camping in her spare time. “I love building relationships with residents and their families,” Gabby said. “I look forward to getting to know my new neighbors and colleagues on a personal level.”
Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Itasca is a nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Itasca, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long- term stays. We participate in both Medicare and Medicaid. Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body, and soul. When you cannot live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.
For more information about Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Itasca call (254) 687-2383 or visit http://homesteadltc.com/itasca/.
