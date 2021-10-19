Top 6 Vitamins That Businesses Are Investing In

Market Research Reveals These Are The Top 6 Supplements That Businesses Are Investing In Vitamin C Volume Over The Last 10 Years Private Label Collagen Supplements Market Growth

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the worldwide panic fueled by the COVID pandemic, consumer demand for immune-support dietary supplements skyrocketed from the beginning of March 2020. Brands needed to respond to this rapid and immediate surge. Here at Private Label Express, our mindset is to be able to support our customer’s brands regardless of the current market conditions, and we always over-deliver.

More than 160 vitamin and supplement companies are tracked. E-Commerce supplement sales revenue is growing at an impressive 15% annually with consumers spending more on their health as a result of the pandemic.

Private Label Express is a private label supplements manufacturer and valued supplier to some of the top brands sold in pharmacies across the country. Also, some of them are ready to grow their brands or become entrepreneurs. The industry's average profit margin is around 38 percent.

1. Vitamin C

Globally, we're seeing steady incremental growth. Vitamin C market size will increase to $1.66B by 2025, from $1.14B in 2020. Late March 2020, we observed a 67% spike in search volume in the US even beyond the normal seasonal increase. A spike in Coronavirus concerns and vitamin C use on the frontlines may have contributed to this rise.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

Becoming one of the most widely searched supplements in the US. Over the last five years, its search popularity surged by 35% in the United States and up to 47% worldwide. Global market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by the end of 2027. Top apple cider vinegar sellers, particularly those who sell gummies, are displaying the ability to sustain average sales into the tens of thousands of units per month.

3.Turmeric

Global turmeric market was valued at approximately $3.16 billion in 2016 of all total sales in the supplement industry. Researchers expect the curcumin market size to grow at 12.7%. Within the last 5 years (2014 to 2019), the search engine popularity for “turmeric” as a search term has surged by as much as 62% both in the United States and worldwide.

4. CoQ10

By 2020, a reliable market report suggested Coenzyme Q10 will account for nearly $859 million of the $36.7 billion supplement market. Global market exceeded $470 million in 2018. Another independent report says the worldwide market will exceed $1 billion by 2026 and is currently able to sustain healthy sales across dozens of top brands on online marketplaces like Amazon.

5. Vitamin D

The Vitamin D market is estimated to account for USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025. The Vitamin D market is driven by growth in awareness of vitamin D deficiency, rise in incidences of osteoporosis in women, malnutrition in children and especially Covid-19.

6. Collagen

Global collagen market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.67 billion in 2021. Annual growth rate of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2028. There's been a surge in the popularity of collagen products that claim to improve the look of your skin, hair and nails.

For brands large and small that are looking for long-term success in this challenging nutraceutical industry, partnering with a manufacturer that has the proper infrastructure, compliance, track record of success, an experienced team, and financial stability is paramount.

You know exactly where the materials are being sourced, how a supplement is being made and what happens throughout, after, and in between the whole process.

Private Label Express is a nutraceutical manufacturer that leads the industry in supplying brands that are selling their products on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Shopify, Walmart. PLE helped its clients thrive through the challenges of COVID-19 with some of their top clients seeing a 500%-plus increase in sales volume with no shipment disruptions.

