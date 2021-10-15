Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of Establishment Offenses in the Second District (#20 on today's lock-up list)

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) of Establishment offenses that occurred in the Second District.

On Monday, October 12, 2021, at approximately 7:21 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1100 block of 20th Street, NW. The suspect approached a store employee, brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene.

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at approximately 6:53 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 500 block of 14th Street, NW. The suspect approached a store employee, brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, at approximately 6:00 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 5200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW. The suspect approached a store employee, brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect was apprehended a short time later by Second District officers.

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, 32 year-old Leon Antoine Miller, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

