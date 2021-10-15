Mayar Capital Launch UCITS Fund
Mayar Capital complete migration of Flagship Mayar Responsible Global Equity Fund to Irish UCITS structure
The changes we have made will give many additional benefits for our investors.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayar Capital Ltd. is delighted to announce that its Flagship product, the Mayar Fund has migrated to an Irish UCITS Fund structure.
— Aziz Alnaim
The product has also been renamed The Mayar Responsible Global Equity Fund to better reflect the strategy and the principles of responsible investing that have been enshrined in the Prospectus since inception in 2011.
The philosophy, process and portfolio construction strategy of the Fund remains unchanged.
Mayar founder and Managing Director, Aziz Alnaim said “The changes we have made will give many additional benefits for our investors. It will widen the potential pool of investors that can join us, thereby expanding our capabilities; it reduces costs by spreading operating costs over a wider asset base; it reduces withholding taxes; and it improves transparency and investor protection even beyond what we had in place.”
Referring to the change of name to the Mayar Responsible Global Equity Fund, Mr Alnaim said “We decided to change the name to better reflect the strategy that we’ve been following for almost 20 years with Mayar and the predecessor funds that I have managed”
Mayar Capital is dedicated to the management of the Responsible Global Equity strategy and has $230m of assets under management.
Capital at risk. Professional investors Only. Your capital is at risk and you may not get back the amount you invest. Tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. This is a marketing communication. Please refer to the Prospectus of the UCITS and to the KIID, which is available at www.mayarcapital.com before making any final investment decisions.
Marc Cox
Mayar Capital
+44 20 8050 2515
email us here