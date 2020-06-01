Mayar Makes Key Hire as Assets under Management pass $110m
Mayar Capital is delighted to announce that Stefan Dawidowski has joined Mayar Capital as Chief Operating Officer. Stefan will be leading our Operations, Finance, HR, Legal and Compliance functions.
Stefan’s appointment coincides with Mayar growing to $110m of assets under management. Mayar believes that companies must invest ahead of their growth curve to be able to capture opportunities when they arise.
Hiring during a pandemic required us to adapt our interview process. You can read our assessment of the journey to appointing Stefan here.
https://www.mayarcapital.com/blog/2020/6/1/hiring-during-covid-19
Stefan comes with a wealth of experience having worked in investment banks and the alternative asset management industry for the past 20 years. His biography is below.
Stefan joined Mayar Capital in 2020 and leads the Operations, Finance, HR, Legal, and Compliance functions. He has extensive operations experience having worked in Investment Banks and the Alternative Asset Management Industry for the past 20 years. Stefan joined Mayar Capital from ALMA Capital Management Luxembourg where he set up the Investment Management function and served as a CSSF regulated Conducting Officer. Prior to this, for 9 years Stefan was Head of Operations and Trade Flow Technology for Eikoh Research Investment Management, an FCA regulated Japanese equity hedge fund. He has also worked for Altima Partners LLP, Deutsche Bank in London and Singapore, and for BNP Paribas in London.
ABOUT MAYAR CAPITAL
Since 2011, Mayar Capital has been dedicated to the management of a single Responsible Global Equity strategy. Managing $110m, Mayar believes that an ethical-owner approach is essential for generating long-term returns. Our assessment of the sustainability of a business, the intrinsic value, and the margin of safety required to invest are indivisible. By thinking like business owners, we only invest in companies consistent with both our ethical and investing values.
DISCLAIMER
This document is prepared by Mayar Capital Advisors Limited (“MCA”), an Appointed Representative of Privium Fund Management (UK) Limited (“Privium”) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom. It is not intended for distribution to or use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Within the EEA Mayar Fund (“the Fund”) is only available to Professional Investors as defined by local Member State law and regulation. Outside the EEA, the Fund is only available to Professional Clients or Eligible Counterparties as defined by the FCA, and in compliance with local law. This document is not intended for distribution in the United States (“US”) or for the account of US persons, as defined in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except to persons who are "Accredited Investors", as defined in that Act and "Qualified Purchasers" as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It is not intended for distribution to retail clients. This document is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Private Placement Memorandum (together with any supplements thereto, “the PPM”) of Mayar Fund. Please see the section of the PPM on information required by Securities Laws of certain jurisdictions. Capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the PPM.
This document is provided for information purposes only and should not be regarded as an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares in the fund. The prospectus and supplement of the fund are the only authorised documents for offering of shares of the fund and may only be distributed in accordance with the laws and regulations of each appropriate jurisdiction in which any potential investor resides. Investment in the fund managed by Privium carries significant risk of loss of capital and investors should carefully review the terms of the fund’s offering documents for details of these risks. Mayar Fund follows a long-term investment strategy. Short-term returns will vary considerably and will not be indicative of the strategy’s merits. This document does not consider the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any investor and an investment in the fund is not suitable for all investors. Investors are reminded that past performance should not be seen as an indication of future performance and that they might not get back the amount that they originally invested.
Prospective investors should inform themselves and take appropriate advice as to any applicable legal requirements and any applicable taxation and exchange control regulations in the countries of their citizenship, residence or domicile which might be relevant to the subscription, purchase, holding, exchange, redemption or disposal of any investments. Each prospective investor is urged to discuss any prospective investment in the Fund with its legal, tax and regulatory advisors in order to make an independent determination of the suitability and consequences of such an investment.
No recommendation is made positive or otherwise regarding individual securities mentioned herein. No guarantee is made as to the accuracy of the information provided which has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this document is strictly confidential and is Intended only for use of the person to whom MCA or Privium has provided the material. No part of this document may be divulged to any other person, distributed, and/or reproduced without the prior written permission of MCA.
©2020 Mayar Capital Advisors Limited. All rights reserved.
