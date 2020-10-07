Mayar Capital Passes $150m Milestone
Mayar Capital Managing Director, Abdulaziz Alnaim
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayar Capital Reaches New Milestone
— Abdulaziz Alnaim
Assets under management have exceeded $150m for the first time in Mayar Capital’s history.
Mayar Capital’s Managing Director, Abdulaziz Alnaim said:
“We are grateful to our Partners who have put their trust in us to be stewards of their capital in what has been an incredibly difficult period for everyone. We believe that is vindication of the successful execution of a disciplined process which has consistently delivered outperformance for our clients.”
Year to date, the strategy has outperformed the MSCI World Index by 5.7% and by 2.2% p.a. since inception in 2011. (Share Class A, USD terms, net of fees).
Mayar’s flagship Responsible Global Equity Strategy approaches the craft of investing with a responsible private business owner’s mindset. The process integrates ESG factors and focusses on detailed fundamental analysis of businesses and industries, rather than stocks and indices.
The process allows the team to wait patiently for attractive opportunities and hold on to them for the long run. The strategy combines insights from behavioral science and a probabilistic perspective into the design and implementation of the investment strategy, applying a proprietary checklist-based process.
Our valuation methodology underpins decision-making under uncertainty by evaluating distributions of risk-reward outcomes.
Mayar Capital Sources of Alpha
Ethical-owner Framework
We believe that an ethical-owner approach is essential for generating long-term returns. Our assessment of the sustainability of a business, the intrinsic value and the margin of safety required to invest is indivisible. By thinking like business owners, we only invest in companies consistent with both our ethical and investing values.
Applied Behavioral Science
We believe that successful investors should understand their biases and limitations. Insights of behavioral science highlight the importance of actively correcting for biases. Checklists can improve decision-making under uncertainty in different industries. Our proprietary checklist is at the heart of our process.
Probabilistic Approach
By taking a probabilistic approach, we can explore all possible outcomes, fully incorporate tail risk in our forecasts and avoid anchoring. By considering ranges in forecasts, valuations and risk management, we believe that we can tilt the odds of success in our favor, systematically and consistently.
Marc Cox
Mayar Capital
+44 20 3735 5072
