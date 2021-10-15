Veelo Technologies Introduces Small and Lightweight Single-Zone Hot Bonder

Veelo Technologies Hot Bonder

Veelo has introduced a small, ightweight form factor hot bonder used to control heat sources applied in composite processing and composite repair applications.

The new Hot Bonder we're introducing at CAMX 2021 is the lightest single-zone Hot Bonder available on the market today.” — Mr. Larry Christy

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veelo Technologies has introduced a new small and lightweight form factor hot bonder used to control heat sources applied in composite processing and composite repair applications. The new hot bonder is a mere 13.37" x 11.62" x 6.00" and weighs in at just 10.7 lbs. The weight increases to just 12.5 lbs. when equipped with an optional integrated electric vacuum pump and vacuum sensor.

According to Mr. Larry Christy, Veelo's Director of Research and Development, "The new Hot Bonder we're introducing at CAMX 2021 is the lightest single-zone Hot Bonder available on the market today. Its small footprint and light weight allows it to be easily moved from job to job."

Veelo's hot bonder is UL 508A rated and is designed with a PC-based control architecture. The easy-to-use unit includes a 7" touchscreen, eight mini-TC receptacles, two USB ports, and an Ethernet port for data transfer. The Veelo Hot Bonder is powered via 100-240 VAC with 30A maximum capacity. Over-the-air updates, remote control, and monitoring are available options.

The new hot bonder can be seen firsthand in Veelo's booth R58 at CAMX 2021, being held October 19-21, 2021, at the Kay B. Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX. Mr. Christy will be doing a presentation at the show entitled "Advanced Heating Solutions for Out-of-Autoclave, Out-of-Oven Composite Processing." The session will take place Tuesday, October 19th at 2:00 PM.

About Veelo Technologies

Veelo Technologies, a General Nano company, is an innovation company that develops advanced materials and manufacturing solutions for the fast-growing aerospace and defense composites industry, as well as for medical, battery, and electric vehicle applications. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company's core competencies include chemistry, materials science, custom formulations, scaled manufacturing, and systems and application engineering.

Veelo Technologies' advanced material solutions include lightweight, multifunctional conductive materials that protect composite air vehicles from lightning strikes and electromagnetic effects and enhance survivability; lightweight heating solutions that enable out-of-autoclave (OoA) and out-of-oven (OoO) composite processing; and non-metallic, next-generation de-icing solutions.

The company's team of scientists and engineers work side-by-side with technologists at the Department of Defense and global aerospace and defense companies to develop next-generation advanced materials and manufacturing solutions.