Kenneth Cushing, NetCentrics CEO, Joins NDIA Board of Directors

Role Will Contribute to Constituencies’ Education on National Security

[Cushing's] leadership role at NetCentrics will enable NDIA to benefit from contact with the emerging technologies and strategies necessary to defend our country.”
— Arnold Punaro, NDIA Chairman
HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly appointed NetCentrics CEO, Kenneth Cushing, joins the board of directors of the National Defense Industrial Association. NDIA brings together the military, government, industry, and academia to drive strategic conversations about national security. The association announced 16 new members representing a diverse range of viewpoints and perspectives.

“It is a privilege to join an esteemed group of professionals committed to serving the warfighter in peacekeeping initiatives,” says Cushing. “I will use my multi-dimensional defense, intelligence community, and homeland security experience in service of NDIA’s mission. I have the unique opportunity to tap into the combined intellectual expertise of NetCentrics’ well-established, deep experience in cybersecurity and national defense in service to NDIA’s mission, too.”

NetCentrics, established in 1995, was among the country’s first cybersecurity contractors engaged to provide digital defense at the Pentagon, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security. The company remains a trusted vendor in the no-fail operation environments of the U.S. armed services, government branches, and related public agencies. The company protects some of the nation’s most crucial digital infrastructure that underpins private industry, too.

“Cushing will be an asset to the Board because he combines military service and private industry perspectives, both so vital in an ever-shifting threat environment,” says NDIA’s Chairman, Arnold Punaro. “His leadership role at NetCentrics will enable NDIA to benefit from contact with the emerging technologies and strategies necessary to defend our country.”

Cushing is a Director (Colonel, USAF reserves) at CISA. Earlier this month, he joined NetCentrics from Avantus Federal where he served as SVP of Defense, leading their largest business.

About NDIA

The National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) is America's leading defense industry association promoting national security. NDIA provides a legal and ethical forum for the exchange of information between industry and government on national security issues. NDIA and its members foster the development of the most innovative and superior equipment, training, and support for warfighters and first responders through its divisions, local chapters, affiliated associations, and events. For more information, visit www.ndia.org

About NetCentrics

NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the federal government and private industry. The company hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com

Kenneth Cushing, NetCentrics CEO, Joins NDIA Board of Directors

