VARStreet introduces a new enhanced Product Configurator Feature for B2B eCommerce Stores
VARStreet Inc. has released their new product configurator with an improved user experience for their reseller clients.
A lot of resellers sell configurable products and the new Product configurator will give the power to the buyer to choose products as per their requirements.”BURLINGTON, MA, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is a leader in the business management software space for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s enterprise software solution offers 7million+ product SKUs from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Synnex, Supplies Network, and more. It provides advanced sales quoting software with a modern B2B eCommerce builder along with a CRM and procurement solution.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc.
The product configurator enables the end-user to choose from the available options for individual key components for the given product. This would allow the users to customize their product as per their requirements without the constraint of opting out or compromising on some of the must-have requirements. The new product configurator by VARStreet comes with a new look and is customized for individual store themes offered on the eCommerce solution. The new product configurator is highly intuitive and user-friendly without losing the depth of the product.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc., said, “A lot of resellers sell configurable products and the new Product configurator will give the power to the buyer to choose products as per their requirements.” The product and engineering team at VARStreet further added, “The product configurator not only works with the eCommerce platform but also with the sales quoting software helping the VARs to create smart quotes as per their customer needs eventually helping them to close more sales deals.”
The value-added resellers can build different product configurations and define the business rules using VARStreet’s platform. The same configurations would be visible to the buyers coming to the reseller’s online store.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
