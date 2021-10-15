Submit Release
Person of Interest Sought in a Homicide: 100 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, September 10, 2021, in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:41 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Delonte Hazel, of Chillum, Maryland.

 

A person of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

