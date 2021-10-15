Shop Better With OffGamers Latest PayPal Campaign
As PayPal is our customers' preferred payment option, we're positive that this campaign will surely help PayPal users shop better with us.”SINGAPORE, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamers can now enjoy up to USD2 off when they purchase OffGamers’ products when checking out their purchases with PayPal.
— said Karyn Thng, Director of the Strategic Partnership Unit of OffGamers.
This limited-time promo will be available to all PayPal customers and applies to all products on OffGamers, including video game and prepaid mobile top-ups, game keys and game cards.
As PayPal is a globally-known payment service and has over millions of users, OffGamers believe collaborating with PayPal will benefit both business and consumer simultaneously.
The PayPal campaign will operate from the 15th of October until the 31st of October 2021 on a first-come-first-served basis. The campaign will be limited to up to 400 participants; once per user. For further details, read more about the T&Cs here.
About OffGamers
Making waves in the video game industry since 2004, OffGamers has been the go-to place for video game top-ups for more than a decade. Featuring a multitude of products, OffGamers has attracted millions of users worldwide and is available across multiple regions.
About PayPal
PayPal is a digital payments platform that has garnered over 25 million active account holders and is available in more than 200 markets around the world.
Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn