Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,471 in the last 365 days.

Shop Better With OffGamers Latest PayPal Campaign

Your Gaming Alliance

As PayPal is our customers' preferred payment option, we're positive that this campaign will surely help PayPal users shop better with us.”
— said Karyn Thng, Director of the Strategic Partnership Unit of OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamers can now enjoy up to USD2 off when they purchase OffGamers’ products when checking out their purchases with PayPal.

This limited-time promo will be available to all PayPal customers and applies to all products on OffGamers, including video game and prepaid mobile top-ups, game keys and game cards.

As PayPal is a globally-known payment service and has over millions of users, OffGamers believe collaborating with PayPal will benefit both business and consumer simultaneously.

The PayPal campaign will operate from the 15th of October until the 31st of October 2021 on a first-come-first-served basis. The campaign will be limited to up to 400 participants; once per user. For further details, read more about the T&Cs here.


About OffGamers
Making waves in the video game industry since 2004, OffGamers has been the go-to place for video game top-ups for more than a decade. Featuring a multitude of products, OffGamers has attracted millions of users worldwide and is available across multiple regions.

About PayPal
PayPal is a digital payments platform that has garnered over 25 million active account holders and is available in more than 200 markets around the world.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Shop Better With OffGamers Latest PayPal Campaign

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.