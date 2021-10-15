Submit Release
Additional weekend freeway restrictions (Oct. 15-18) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – In addition to scheduled closures or restrictions listed in ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory, these restrictions are planned along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Oct. 15-18):

  • Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 16) for roadway marking work. DETOUR: Three lanes will remain open along westbound US 60 between Hardy Drive and I-10, including the primary ramp to westbound I-10.
  • Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive in Tempe closed from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday night (Oct. 15) for roadway marking work. DETOUR: Consider using the westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

