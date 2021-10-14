Updated with Video* Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 5:32 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and took the victims’ property then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/0xWCBFN3nKw

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

