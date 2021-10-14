St. Albans Barracks//LSA, Negligent Operation, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A204035

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: October 14th, 2021 at approximately 12:01 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 78 and Franklin Road, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: LSA & Negligent Operation/Arrest on a Warrant

ACCUSED: Cole S. Tessier

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a hit and run on VT Route 78, near Franklin Road in the town of Highgate, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Cole S. Tessier crashed into a Tractor Trailer and fled from the scene. Subsequent investigation revealed that Tessier had a warrant for three (3) misdemeanor offenses. Tessier was arrested without incident and was issued a citation for a violation of Duty to Stop and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2021 1300 hrs

COURT: Franklin County District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.