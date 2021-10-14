Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,520 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks//LSA, Negligent Operation, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A204035

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans         

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: October 14th, 2021 at approximately 12:01 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 78 and Franklin Road, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: LSA & Negligent Operation/Arrest on a Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Cole S. Tessier

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a hit and run on VT Route 78, near Franklin Road in the town of Highgate, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Cole S. Tessier crashed into a Tractor Trailer and fled from the scene. Subsequent investigation revealed that Tessier had a warrant for three (3) misdemeanor offenses. Tessier was arrested without incident and was issued a citation for a violation of Duty to Stop and Negligent Operation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2021 1300 hrs        

COURT: Franklin County District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks//LSA, Negligent Operation, Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.