St. Albans Barracks//LSA, Negligent Operation, Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A204035
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dylan LaMere
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: October 14th, 2021 at approximately 12:01 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 78 and Franklin Road, Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: LSA & Negligent Operation/Arrest on a Warrant
ACCUSED: Cole S. Tessier
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a hit and run on VT Route 78, near Franklin Road in the town of Highgate, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Cole S. Tessier crashed into a Tractor Trailer and fled from the scene. Subsequent investigation revealed that Tessier had a warrant for three (3) misdemeanor offenses. Tessier was arrested without incident and was issued a citation for a violation of Duty to Stop and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2021 1300 hrs
COURT: Franklin County District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.