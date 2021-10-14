Middlesex Barracks / DUI; Failure to Appear; Possession of a Controlled Substance
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A304051
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS - WATERBURY POST
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 10/14/21 AT 1545 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 SB; CROSS ROAD AND THREE MILE BRIDGE ROAD
VIOLATION: DUI; ARREST WARRANT
ACCUSED: ANNA CORBEIL
AGE:39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MONTPELIER, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/14/21 at approximately 1540 hours, the Vermont State
Police received multiple reports of a female operating a vehicle erratically and
possibly impaired. Subsequent motor vehicle stop and investigation led to
Corbeil being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI as well as multiple active
warrants for her arrest.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/2021
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Div.
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,500.00
MUG SHOT: Image included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648