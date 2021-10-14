Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / DUI; Failure to Appear; Possession of a Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A304051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER                            

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS - WATERBURY POST                     

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/14/21 AT 1545 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 SB; CROSS ROAD AND THREE MILE BRIDGE ROAD

VIOLATION: DUI; ARREST WARRANT

 

ACCUSED: ANNA CORBEIL                                              

AGE:39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MONTPELIER, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/14/21 at approximately 1540 hours, the Vermont State

Police received multiple reports of a female operating a vehicle erratically and

possibly impaired. Subsequent motor vehicle stop and investigation led to

Corbeil being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI as well as multiple active

warrants for her arrest. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   11/04/2021         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Div.

LODGED - LOCATION:  Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $2,500.00

MUG SHOT: Image included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

