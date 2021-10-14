Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenders & Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405075

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                        

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/13/2021 @ approximately 1840 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rogers Hill Road, Newbury

VIOLATION: Multiple Offenders / Charges

ACCUSED: Steven Longmoore Jr.                                              

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury VT

ACCUSED: Amy Longmoore

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury VT

ACCUSED: Richard Owen

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date & time, Vermont State Troopers responded to a citizen dispute on Rogers Hill Road, Newbury. Investigation revealed that the involved parties assaulted each other. Flash citations were issued for Orange County Criminal Superior Court as follows: Steven Longmoore Jr. to answer to the charge of Aggravated Assault. Amy Longmoore to answer to the charge of Simple Assault. Richard Owen to answer to the charge of Simple Assault. Two Juveniles were also flash cited into Orange County Family Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2021 @ 1300 HOURS          

COURT: ORANGE COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT & ORANGE COUNTY FAMILY COURT

LODGED: N    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

