St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenders & Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405075
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/13/2021 @ approximately 1840 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rogers Hill Road, Newbury
VIOLATION: Multiple Offenders / Charges
ACCUSED: Steven Longmoore Jr.
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury VT
ACCUSED: Amy Longmoore
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury VT
ACCUSED: Richard Owen
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date & time, Vermont State Troopers responded to a citizen dispute on Rogers Hill Road, Newbury. Investigation revealed that the involved parties assaulted each other. Flash citations were issued for Orange County Criminal Superior Court as follows: Steven Longmoore Jr. to answer to the charge of Aggravated Assault. Amy Longmoore to answer to the charge of Simple Assault. Richard Owen to answer to the charge of Simple Assault. Two Juveniles were also flash cited into Orange County Family Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2021 @ 1300 HOURS
COURT: ORANGE COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT & ORANGE COUNTY FAMILY COURT
LODGED: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111