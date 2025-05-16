Williston Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1003291
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 12, 2025 / 1321 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Downes Road, Town of Underhill
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Lori Bachand
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: Michael Angelino
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT
VICTIM: Alex Angelino
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle on Downes Road in the Town of Underhill. Assisted by Fish and Wildlife, Troopers located the registered owner of the vehicle, Lori Bachand (52), in a nearby camp which she had gained entry to by smashing a window. Bachand had no ties to the owners of the camp. Bahand was taken into custody and released with a citation to appear in the Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 24, 2025 / 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
