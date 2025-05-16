Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1003291

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                            

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                      

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: May 12, 2025 / 1321 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Downes Road, Town of Underhill

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Lori Bachand                                               

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

VICTIM: Michael Angelino

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

 

VICTIM: Alex Angelino

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle on Downes Road in the Town of Underhill. Assisted by Fish and Wildlife, Troopers located the registered owner of the vehicle, Lori Bachand (52), in a nearby camp which she had gained entry to by smashing a window. Bachand had no ties to the owners of the camp. Bahand was taken into custody and released with a citation to appear in the Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 24, 2025 / 0830 hours           

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

