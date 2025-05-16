Williston Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1003291

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 12, 2025 / 1321 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Downes Road, Town of Underhill

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Lori Bachand

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VICTIM: Michael Angelino

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

VICTIM: Alex Angelino

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle on Downes Road in the Town of Underhill. Assisted by Fish and Wildlife, Troopers located the registered owner of the vehicle, Lori Bachand (52), in a nearby camp which she had gained entry to by smashing a window. Bachand had no ties to the owners of the camp. Bahand was taken into custody and released with a citation to appear in the Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 24, 2025 / 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

