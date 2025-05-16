Berlin Barracks // DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3003138
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/15/25 @ 2249 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Waterbury
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Aubray Green
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/15/25 at approximately 2249 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks conducted a traffic stop on VT RT 100 in the town of Waterbury for a minor motor vehicle violation. Trooper’s identified the operator as Aubray Green (32) of Montpelier, VT as the operator and observed signs of impairment. Green was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Green was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/5/25 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
