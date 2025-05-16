Berlin Barracks // DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3003138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/15/25 @ 2249 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Waterbury

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Aubray Green

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/15/25 at approximately 2249 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks conducted a traffic stop on VT RT 100 in the town of Waterbury for a minor motor vehicle violation. Trooper’s identified the operator as Aubray Green (32) of Montpelier, VT as the operator and observed signs of impairment. Green was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Green was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/5/25 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.