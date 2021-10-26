Cervus Solar & Construction Launches a New Website
Cervus Solar & Construction, a veteran owned company and SunPower Authorized Dealer, recently launched a new website featuring tools that assist homeowners make the decision to add solar or an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) to their property. The Solar Wizard Calculator makes it easy to calculate an approximate cost of going solar based on location, electricity bill and system type. More importantly, it can quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar. The ADU calculator helps to estimate the cost of building and the time it will take to recoup your investment.
— Peter Cardenas, Principal of Cervus Solar & Construction
With over 10 years of experience and commitment backed by SunPower’s unrivaled reputation, the Santa Clarita solar company is a trusted provider in Southern California solar energy. They offer the best technology, design and craftsmanship carried out by a knowledgeable and experienced team. Cervus provides a comprehensive solar energy consultation, design, engineering, and installation as well as construction services for residential and commercial applications.
The team at Cervus consults with homeowners and businesses to determine the system that will give them the best return for their investment. They assist them in taking advantage of all of the ITC tax credits and federal, state and local incentives and financing options that assure that their solar or other construction project will be affordable.
With their construction experience that can complete all types of renovations from kitchens and bath, re-roof, or build or renovate an ADU.
“We are excited to launch our new website with the calculator tools that will help homeowners see just how affordable and what great investments solar or an ADU can be,” stated Peter Cardenas, Principal of Cervus Solar & Construction. “Our veteran-owned solar company is always looking for ways to help consumers go-solar!”
The Authorized Dealer designation was awarded by SunPower to Cervus Solar & Construction as a residential dealer that demonstrates excellence in consultation, finance options and customer satisfaction. They handle the solar energy process for customers including system design, permitting, installation, and back-up storage. For more information visit cervus-inc.com
About Cervus Solar & Construction
With over 10 years of experience and commitment backed by SunPower’s unrivaled reputation, the Santa Clarita solar company is a trusted provider in Southern California solar energy. Cervus provides comprehensive solar energy consultation, design, engineering, and installation as well as construction services for residential and commercial applications. Cervus Solar & Construction is a collective company, owned and operated by three successful veterans. Each owner has dedicated a significant portion of their lives to serving in the United States Armed Forces. The exceptional talent combined with the veteran’s professional experience is what makes Cervus thrive. They strive to embody the ideal values that each attained while serving: loyalty, respect, selflessness, honor, and integrity.
