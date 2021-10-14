Submit Release
Materials shortage delays completion of Mack Hatcher NW Extension

Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 03:00pm

Due to unforeseen supply chain issues, the completion of Mack Hatcher NW Extension in Williamson County  has been delayed.

According to Eutaw Construction, the delay stems from a materials supply shortage of railing on the project’s multi-use path along the roadway. The railing must be completed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and/or cyclists on the path. 

The company also struggled to find a subcontractor to complete specialty work to the bridge’s surface over the Harpeth River. However, the subcontractor has been acquired and the work will begin soon. Crews are continuing to complete the project as soon as possible while also working to ensure the safety of drivers and workers. The contractual completion date is November 30.

The planned Northwest Extension of State Route 397 (Mack C. Hatcher Memorial Parkway) continues the existing parkway on the northwest side of the City of Franklin in Williamson County. The roadway extends the existing four-lane, divided parkway approximately 3.1 miles, from south of SR 96 (west of Franklin) to east of Hillsboro Road (north of Franklin).

Materials shortage delays completion of Mack Hatcher NW Extension

