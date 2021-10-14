U.S. EPA Awards DEP and Partners with the National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Oct. 14, 2021 ~ The U.S. Navy, DEP and the city of Key West partnered to transform a former air station into the 23-acre Truman Waterfront Park ~ Truman Waterfront Park, Key West, Florida. KEY WEST, Fla. – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized the Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West Partnering Team with the 2021 National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) partnered with the U.S. Navy, the city of Key West, and developers Charley Toppino & Sons Inc. and MSE to transform this former naval air station into an array of public facilities as a part of the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) program. The 23-acre Truman Waterfront Park, formerly part of the Naval Air Station Key West, was closed as part of the BRAC program. The parcel has been beneficially redeveloped into a park that includes an interactive water feature and playground, turnaround and transit stops for public transportation, amphitheater, multipurpose field, dog park, pedestrian promenade, and horse stables for the Key West mounted police. “This achievement highlights the importance of maintaining strong public and private partnerships to protect Florida’s environment, safeguard public health, and improve the quality of life for the residents of Florida,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “Through collaboration, determination and innovation, the NAS Key West Partnering Team was able to deliver a truly beautiful park.” “The Truman Waterfront Park has been 15 years in the making and required frequent coordination, as well as deliberate and thoughtful engagement among stakeholders,” said Tim Bahr, DEP Director of Waste Management. “The success of the Truman Waterfront Park redevelopment demonstrates the benefits of the cooperation among state, federal and local partners to support effective restoration and deliver cleaner communities across the state.” "On behalf of the citizens of Key West, I would like to thank our NAS Key West cleanup team whose efforts allowed us to address two of our most pressing issues; affordable housing and public green space for our residents and guests," said Teri Johnston, Mayor of Key West. "Over the past several years, we have been able to build 212 low-income housing units and 106 assisted living units along with a world class public park thanks to this generous contribution to our community. We remain grateful for this collaboration with NAS Key West." "The Navy Base Realignment and Closure office (BRAC) is pleased to have led the partnership of federal, state and local agencies to cleanup and transfer property previously associated with NAS Key West that now benefits public reuse," said Gregory Preston, Director BRAC East. EPA created the National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse award to recognize outstanding collaborative outcomes at federal facility sites. Awardees have expeditiously and cost effectively realigned, closed and disposed of Navy BRAC properties and achieved the mission of protecting the environment and public health while improving conditions for communities.