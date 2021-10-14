NDOT Works to Accommodate Farmers During Bridge Construction; Temporary Closure of N-2 Missouri River Bridge at Nebraska City on Oct. 17 and Oct. 31

(This news release is being sent by the Iowa Department of Transportation as a courtesy to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.)

(Lincoln, Neb.) — The Missouri River Bridge on Highway 2 at Nebraska City, currently under construction with head-to-head traffic, will be temporarily closed on two Sundays, Oct. 17 and Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., to allow farm equipment to cross, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

NDOT, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT), has provided these opportunities to accommodate farm equipment to move between Iowa and Nebraska while road construction exists on both sides of the border. On the Nebraska side, traffic will move in the lanes opposite the lanes that are currently head to head. A staging area will be in the parking lot of the old Nebraska outlet mall. Iowa’s staging area will be at the Cubby’s truck stop located near I-29.

Maximum width allowed will be 13 feet, to allow for concrete barrier rail that is in place on the Iowa side. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers, and once the designated time has ended for the temporary closure each day, head-to-head traffic will resume as construction remains ongoing.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

Contact: Jeni Campana, NDOT, at 402-479-4512 or Jeni.campana@nebraska.gov, or Scott Suhr, Iowa DOT, at 712-243-3355 or scott.suhr@iowadot.us