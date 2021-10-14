MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

October 4, 2021 to Monday October 11, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 4, 2021, through Monday, October 11, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 46 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Austin Franklin Wooten, Jr., of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-144-360

A Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-143-419

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Interstate 695 Northbound, Northeast. CCN: 21-143-623

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

A Ruger GP100 .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-144-448

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 900 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 21-144-496

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver and a Browning 25 .25 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4200 block of Cathedral Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-144-674

A Taurus Millennium G2 PT140 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 43-year-old Charles Edward Walker, III, of Northwest, D.C., and 50-year-old Jonathan Rosevelt Parrott, Sr., of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License/Prior Felony, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-144-813

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Reginald Richardson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License/Prior Felony, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-144-883

A Springfield XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 26th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Thomas A. Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, No Permit, Unlawful Possession of a firearm, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-144-941

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old N’deeva Benfred Sannoh, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-144-991

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 12th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-145-029

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Kevin Ulises Vasquez-Hernandez, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Leaving after Colliding. CCN: 21-145-078

Thursday, October 7, 2021

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-145-186

A Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-145-249

A Glock 4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Edward Starr, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-145-324

A Cobra Enterprises Patriot .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Anacostia Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-145-347

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Kenyatta Oglesby, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Tampering of a GPS Device. CCN: 21-145-475

Friday, October 8, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Glock GUW019 4.5mm caliber BB gun were recovered in the 3300 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 40-year-old Troy Haynesworth, of Northeast, D.C., 57-year-old William Robert Rawls, of Northwest, D.C., and 47-year-old Leon Blango, Jr., of Oxon Hill, MD, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of a BB gun, Present in Motor Vehicle Containing a Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon – Gun, Felon in Possession, Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-145-746

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Marquis Deshon Bullocks, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-145-833

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old James Hester, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, Unlawful Receipt/Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-145-834

A Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-146-079

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Maddison Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-146-162

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of A Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-146-209

Saturday, October 9, 2021

A Walther PP .32 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Rahgee Jordan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-146-249

A Taurus .357 caliber revolver and a Remington 870 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the Unit block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 67-year-old Donnie Earl Mumford, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-146-600

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5500 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. CCN: 21-146-628

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Vonte Clinton Walker, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-146-718

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Marcus Jason Harrison, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-146-791

Sunday, October 10, 2021

A Generation 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of S Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Destruction of Property, Theft, and Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 21-146-932

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old James Woodley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Discharge of Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-146-947

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Dwayne Antonio McCain, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-147-105

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-147-126

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Quebec Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Zequan Demarco Wimbush, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-147-247

A Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Anacostia Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kayanna Carrington, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 21-147-299

A Walther P22 6mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 700 block of Lawrence Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Falls Church, VA, for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 21-147-367

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Stephen Dalton Reid, of Montgomery Village, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-147-442

Monday, October 11, 2021

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Ralph Lane, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-147-673

A Stoeger Cougar .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Douglas Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-147-658

A Crossman SNR357 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1700 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 58-year-old Barry Newman, of Southeast, D.C., for False Impersonation of a Police Officer and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 21-147-724

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of 8th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old George Thomas Smith, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-147-778

A CZ 75 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in 21st Street and Virginia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-147-824

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###