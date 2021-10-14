Roads to Prosperity Project at Exit 99 of Interstate 79 Nearly Complete

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – Funding provided by Gov. Jim Justice's $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction program will make a heavily-traveled intersection in Weston much safer when renovations at Exit 99 on Interstate 79 are completed in coming weeks.

"We're seeing Roads to Prosperity projects like this one being completed now all across the state,” said West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “With all traffic heading east towards Buckhannon and Elkins utilizing that exit, this will improve safety for a lot of people who rely on that road. We wouldn't be able to see the progress we're seeing now without Governor Justice's vision.”

Work is nearly complete pouring concrete on the final section of bridge on southbound I-79 and should be complete by the end of November. Exit 99 connects Interstate 79 with US 33. The $26.72 million project, paid for with funding from Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highways construction and maintenance program, included relocation of the southbound exit ramp and installation of new traffic signals at the end of each ramp onto US 33. The project also called for superstructure replacement of northbound and southbound brides over Stonecoal Creek and superstructure replacement of the bridge on the northbound exit ramp. Contractors also relocated a portion of Mudlick Road and filled in an abandoned tunnel. Justice announced the contract to rebuild the southbound interchange in September 2018.​​