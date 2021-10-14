AUTHOR MYRON EDWARDS RELEASES THIRD BOOK IN SERIES IN LATE OCTOBER
Julie’s Odyssey: Alpha and Omega can be pre-ordered on AmazonUNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Myron Edwards, who penned Mistress of the Rock and Scylla: The Revenge, is slated to release the third book in this series, Julie’s Odyssey: Alpha and Omega.
Scheduled for late October, the book may be preordered on Amazon in the U.S., U.K., and Canada as well as other markets worldwide. Print books will be available through Amazon and RockHill Publishing soon.
Edwards stated that he never imagined his story would evolve into such a wonderful series.
“I thought that Mistress of the Rock would be a one-off book,” Edwards said. “It was only due to sheer chance that I developed Scylla: The Revenge, having read about a mysterious Cryptid that is said to live in the seas around Ayia Napa. I began to plot a sequel as the idea of revenge became the motive for the second book.”
The concept for Julie’s Odyssey carries on from here, Edwards explained. He stated that the characters developed their own personalities, as well as Julie, embarks on a quest to discover the truth of what happened to her husband.
“The book takes on a different stance, as Julie becomes the central character. This requires her to engage in a journey that will not only endanger her life, family, and Richard but her very soul. This one is much darker because it involves the ancient world far more than the previous ones,” Edwards said.
Most of all, Edwards is pleased that this story could be a stand-alone book or movie.
“As it is full of action and surprises as well as legends that some people may not remember,” he said. “It’s a story about a housewife and mother who does not believe what she has been told and who needs to discover the truth for herself. To do this she will go to Hell and back.”
For more information, go to www.myronedwardsbooks.com.
To preorder in the U.S., go to www.amazon.com/dp/B09HPGZL9Z, in the U.K. at www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09HPGZL9Z, and www.amazon.ca/dp/B09HPGZL9Z in Canada.
Print books will be available through Amazon and www.rockhillpublishing.com.
ABOUT MYRON EDWARDS:
Edwards has traveled the world, working in travel agencies, tour operators and airlines for some 30 years. In 1976, he began freelance writing for BBC, radio and television, his credits include The Two Ronnies, Week Endings, and The News Huddlines. In 1980, he joined JWT advertising, as a copywriter writing his first TV commercial for dog food inside 10 days. In 1987, he created Tubewalking, a new map concept for London.
In 1990 he married his wife, whose family background is Greek Cypriot. On a family trip to Cyprus, visiting Aphrodite’s Rock for the first time, the beginnings of his passion to write the story of Mistress of the Rock came into fruition.
Moving his family in 2005 to Cyprus to live, gave him the opportunity to write, as during this time he worked on campaigns for TV and Radio in an advertising agency in Limassol. The first manuscript of the book was completed in 2007. He has since completed the sequel and the third part of this story.
