Section of S.D. Highway 79 Closed Northeast of Belle Fourche

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

Contact: Les Hermann, Belle Fourche Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, SD – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that S.D. Highway 79 is closed from the junction of S.D. Highway 168 (mile marker 150) to the junction of S.D. Highway 20 (mile marker 199). This 49-mile road closure is in place until further notice.

The road closure is necessary for the safety of the traveling public. The traffic diversion at Frog Creek (mile marker 160) on S.D. Highway 79 is experiencing substantial road erosion.

Motorists should plan to use alternate routes including S.D. Highway 20 to U.S. Highway 85 south or S.D. Highway 73 to S.D. Highway 34 west.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-