Microbe Formulas Partners with the Women’s and Children’s Alliance

Meridian Health Company Supports Survivors and Victims of Domestic Violence both Locally and Globally Through the WCA

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 marks the 10th annual Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) SueB Memorial Walk. Sponsors, volunteers, walkers, and friends gathered to support SueB, domestic violence survivors, and the effort to end domestic violence.

This year, local Meridian health company Microbe Formulas got the opportunity to be a ‘Healing Sponsor’ for the event. Microbe Formulas and the WCA share many similarities when it comes to their core values and ‘People First’ vision.

Jessie Ceniga, Microbe Formulas Social Media Manager, shares, “The SueB Walk is more than just a race. It helps make a statement that healthy relationships are possible and shows how our community is passionate about ending domestic violence. We are so grateful that Microbe had the opportunity to support such a great cause and aid in positively impacting the Treasure Valley.”

Caylie Shelton, Microbe Formulas Public Relations Manager, adds, “This is my 5th year in a row participating in the SueB Memorial Walk with the WCA team, and it keeps getting better and better each year. This year was extra special to participate with my company as a sponsor. I love supporting critical causes like the WCA while being backed by a community of strong women each day.”

The WCA provides secure emergency and transitional shelter programs in confidential locations with round-the-clock staff assistance. The shelters have private rooms and common living facilities for women and children who are fleeing domestic and/or sexual assault.

In the heartfelt words of SueB’s sister, Marj Sente: “Don’t wait until your sister, daughter, or mother is a victim of domestic abuse or sexual assault. Step forward now and make an investment in the WCA to raise awareness about domestic violence.”

The WCA has a 24-hour hotline (208-343-7025) for anyone who may need help. To learn more, visit their website here or their Facebook page here.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.