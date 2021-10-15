Ibrahim El-Hedok Will Present on the Advantages of Styrene Butadiene Polymer Emulsion Chemistry at the ASC Convention
Ibrahim El-Hedok, Senior Application Specialist at Mallard Creek Polymers, will be presenting at this year's Adhesive and Sealant Council in Orlando, FL.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ibrahim El-Hedok, Senior Application Specialist at Mallard Creek Polymers, will be presenting at this year's Adhesive and Sealant Council in Orlando, FL. He will be discussing the growing use and advantages to using styrene butadiene polymer emulsion chemistry, specifically in the adhesives market.
Some of these advantages include:
1. Superior water resistance
2. Strong filler binding
3. Improved abrasion resistance over more commonly used acrylic and vinyl acetate type latex polymers
This presentation will also cover the fundamentals and structure-property relationship of emulsion SB with impact on polymer physical properties and adhesive performance.
About Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc (MCP):
MCP is a privately held specialty chemical company dedicated to innovation, quality, service, and sustainability. They are dedicated to meeting customer needs with a growing line of synthetic emulsion polymers and unparalleled customer focus. MCP offers a diverse line of water-based emulsions including styrene butadiene, acrylic, styrene acrylic, and other specialty latex products. They cater to both domestic and international customers from the MCP facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, and from our network of collaborative manufacturing partners. Their broad range of products include adhesives, nonwovens, paint & coatings, graphic arts, printing & packaging, textiles, carpet, sealants, construction, oil services, and paper. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.mcolymers.com or call 1-877-240-0171. To talk to a specialist, please contact email info@mcpolymers.com.
