Arrest: SLC Man Used Snapchat to Lure Pics from Kids

SALT LAKE CITY – Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released information on the arrest of a Salt Lake City man, charged with multiple counts for, in part, using Snapchat and other social media as a means to obtain illegal pictures of underage girls.

On October 13th, 2021, Agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the SECURE Task Force served multiple search warrants involving a Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation investigation. The suspect, Jesse Neal Knight was arrested and booked on 9 counts of Human Trafficking of a Child (lF), 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (2F), 3 counts of Enticement of a Minor by Internet or Text (2F), and 1 count of Dealing in Materials Harmful to a Minor (3F).

Jesse Neal Knight admitted to contacting underaged girls via social media and soliciting them for naked photos and videos. Knight admitted to requesting and receiving naked photos of children as young as 3 years old. Knight admitted to paying in excess of $30,000 over the last three years for these photos and videos. Knight also admitted to paying for naked photos as recently as the day he was contacted by Agents with the Utah Attorney General’s Office (Oct 13th, 2021).

The Utah Attorney General’s Office has reason to believe there are numerous victims involved with this investigation that has not yet been identified. The UAGO asks anyone with information or anyone who has been victimized by Jesse Neal Knight to please call 801-281-1200 and ask for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Read the PC Statement here.

