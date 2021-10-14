New STAJ Sports Light from Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures releases a new line of high powered sports lights with precision optics, superior durability, and long life.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a new line of high performing LED sports lights. The STAJ sports light comes equipped with a dial for angling the fixture as well as an optional laser positioning accessory for easy installation and perfect light distribution. In addition, STAJ is available with a choice of 18° or 30° precision beam spread. High lumens per watt provides maximum light output with minimal glare and overall superior performance. The STAJ fixture is also lightweight for its size with a low EPA that facilitates replacement of HID lighting systems using most existing poles.



“STAJ is ideal for a variety of sports lighting applications, including smaller projects like tennis courts and larger projects like football stadiums and baseball stadiums,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “STAJ is a lightweight, efficient fixture that is a perfect replacement for old HID lighting systems.”



STAJ Sports Light Features and Options

STAJ is available in 500w, 600w, 800w, and 1000w. This fixture comes with a black powdercoat finish on a die cast aluminum housing. STAJ is available in 5000 Kelvin with a color rendering index of 70+ and an Ra of 80. All STAJ fixtures have a lumen output of 120 lumens per watt. This fixture is equipped with a versatile bracket mount that can be angled directly where light is needed, made even simpler with the optional laser positioning device. STAJ is L70 rated for over 50,000 hours. STAJ is IP65 rated against dust and water as well as ETL/CETL and DLC listed. This sports light operates at 120-277v and functions between -104°F and 122°F. All STAJ sports lights come with a 5-year Access Fixtures warranty. Need a photometric analysis to determine if STAJ is right for your sports lighting project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

