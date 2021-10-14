Americord Registry® Celebrates Opening of In-House Stem Cell Processing and Research & Development Lab
Americord Registry® announced the successful opening of their new R&D and cell processing laboratory in New York City.
With Americord’s new lab and recently hired R&D and marketing leadership, we are poised to drive innovation in regenerative medicine, providing solutions to families facing challenging clinical needs.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americord Registry®, a leading provider of umbilical cord blood, cord tissue, and placental tissue banking, announced the successful opening of their new R&D and cell processing laboratory in New York City.
— Martin Smithmyer, Founder and CEO
“With Americord’s new lab and recently hired R&D and marketing leadership, we are poised to drive innovation in regenerative medicine, providing solutions to families facing challenging clinical needs,” said Martin Smithmyer, Founder and CEO.
Known for its proprietary stem cell and placental tissue processing technologies, Americord’s lab provides the environment for scientists to create a new generation of innovative products. Americord's strategic product initiatives are focused on developing products for the repair and regeneration of tissues. Product discoveries will advance the use of stem cells in clinical research for applications ranging from cancers to neurologic and auto-immune disorders.
Since 2008, Americord® has aimed to improve and extend human life, leading the field with cutting edge and proprietary cell based therapeutics and services, including the cryopreservation of stem cells for newborns and their families for future therapeutic use. With the successful opening of their lab and R&D facility, Americord® is now collecting, processing, and storing stem cells and biological tissues for clients at their in-house location.
About Americord
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta, allowing parents to help keep their families healthy for life by preserving cells for future use. Americord also develops therapeutics from these tissues to improve clinical outcomes for the general population. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards.
For more information, please contact:
Casey Stoneman, Director of Marketing & Brand Development
casey@americord.com
americordblood.com
Casey Stoneman
Americord
+1 866-951-5652
